1 person critically injured in “serious” Highway 400 crash
Posted September 2, 2025 6:19 pm.
Last Updated September 2, 2025 6:21 pm.
One person has sustained critical injuries after a crash northbound on the Highway 400 near Major Mackenzie, according to police.
The Ontario Provincial Police says all lanes are blocked northbound from Major Mackenzie to Teston Road due to a serious collision.
Heavy traffic and delays are expected as rush hour continues. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.