Anand says she has confidence in ICC judge but doesn’t mention U.S. sanctions

This composite image shows Kimberly Prost, left, a judge on the International Criminal Court, in an undated handout photo, and a view of the International Criminal Court, right, in The Hague, Netherlands, on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - International Criminal Court (left), AP-Omar Havana (right)

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 2, 2025 5:35 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 6:46 pm.

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand spoke Tuesday with the Canadian judge facing American sanctions over her work at an international tribunal — but did not publicly condemn Washington’s decision.

On Aug. 20, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions on International Criminal Court judges — including Kimberly Prost, who was sanctioned over her work on a case involving American troops in Afghanistan.

France immediately condemned the move as an attack on impartial justice. Ottawa had no immediate reaction, which drew criticism from advocates a week later.

On Tuesday, Anand wrote on social media that she spoke with Prost and said ICC judges do “vital work.”

Judges “are entrusted to be objective and impartial in the dispensation of their duties. I have the utmost confidence in Judge Prost’s capacity to have done, and to continue to do, just that,” she wrote.

Her statement offered no criticism of the U.S. for sanctioning Prost.

Anand’s office said last week that she raised concerns about the decision to sanction Prost when she met in Washington with Rubio the day after he announced that step.

Former foreign affairs minister Lloyd Axworthy said last month the Carney government was “abandoning” the world court it helped to found, and demonstrating conditional support for the rules-based international order it constantly talks about.

He said Ottawa’s decision not to push back publicly on the sanctions suggested that public servants who do work that irritates the U.S. could face personal consequences.

Mark Kersten, a University of the Fraser Valley professor who specializes in the ICC, called on Ottawa to implement a blocking order which would bar Canadian businesses from enforcing American sanctions that could limit Prost’s access to things like banks and airlines.

He said Anand’s statement Tuesday came late and should have said more.

“Canada must speak out against those who threaten our judges and diplomats and be clear about how we will protect them,” he said in response to Anand’s message on the platform X.

He said the statement “weirdly pretends the attacks on the ICC and Judge Prost don’t exist, or don’t come from the regime down south.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 person critically injured in "serious" Highway 400 crash

One person has sustained critical injuries after a crash northbound on the Highway 400 near Major Mackenzie, according to police. The Ontario Provincial Police says all lanes are blocked northbound...

48m ago

Doug Ford pours out bottle of Crown Royal over upcoming Ontario plant closure

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reacted angrily Tuesday to news of the closure of a plant that bottles Crown Royal, pouring out a bottle at a press conference and encouraging others to dump the whisky as well. Spirits...

2h ago

TIFF 2025: A guide to the hottest parties, movie premieres and celeb sightings

The Toronto International Film Festival is returning for its fiftieth edition and is slated to bring a slew of A-list celebrities to town for 10 straight days of red carpet movie premieres. This year’s...

2h ago

Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

2h ago

Top Stories

1 person critically injured in "serious" Highway 400 crash

One person has sustained critical injuries after a crash northbound on the Highway 400 near Major Mackenzie, according to police. The Ontario Provincial Police says all lanes are blocked northbound...

48m ago

Doug Ford pours out bottle of Crown Royal over upcoming Ontario plant closure

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reacted angrily Tuesday to news of the closure of a plant that bottles Crown Royal, pouring out a bottle at a press conference and encouraging others to dump the whisky as well. Spirits...

2h ago

TIFF 2025: A guide to the hottest parties, movie premieres and celeb sightings

The Toronto International Film Festival is returning for its fiftieth edition and is slated to bring a slew of A-list celebrities to town for 10 straight days of red carpet movie premieres. This year’s...

2h ago

Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Ford dumps out bottle of Crown Royal in response to Ontario plant closure

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had a strong reaction to the closure of Crown Royal's Amherstburg plant, as he dumped out a bottle of the Canadian whiskey brand in support of workers affected by the closure.

4h ago

5:56
Life of an Ontario school teacher in 2025

School is back in session for Ontario students and teachers. We give you a glimpse of what it's like to be a teacher in the province in 2025.

4h ago

1:23
Truck swallowed into the ground caused by collapsed parking garage

A utility truck was seen hanging off the edge of a massive hole in the ground after an underground parking garage collapsed in a Toronto apartment complex.

6h ago

2:30
Labour Day Parade takes over downtown Toronto

The annual Labour Day Parade took over the streets of downtown Toronto Monday. Erica Natividad with the focus on the U.S. trade war and the impact of government intervention on workers' rights.

23h ago

2:12
Police investigating Richmond Hill house fire that left 5 people in critical condition

5 people including a child are in critical condition after a Richmond Hill house fire. Shauna Hunt reports police are also investigating after suspicious items were found near the scene.

9h ago

More Videos