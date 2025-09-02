Burkina Faso bans homosexuality with prison terms and fines for offenders

FILE - Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore arrives to the Grand Palace at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on May 10, 2025. (Stanislav Krasilnikov/RIA Novosti via AP, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 2, 2025 6:28 am.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 8:41 am.

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Burkina Faso’s parliament has passed a law banning homosexuality with offenders facing two to five years in prison, the state broadcaster reported late Monday.

The amended family code was approved by the parliament on Monday in an unanimous vote that puts the code into effect more than a year after it was approved by the military government of Capt. Ibrahim Traore.

Burkina Faso joins the list of more than half of Africa’s 54 countries that have laws banning homosexuality with the penalties ranging from several years in prison to the death penalty. The laws, though criticized abroad, enjoy popularity in the countries where locals and officials have criticized homosexuality as behavior imported from abroad and not a sexual orientation.

The new law goes into effect immediately with individuals in same-sex relationships risking prison sentences as well as fines, Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala said during a briefing broadcast by the state TV. He described homosexual acts as “bizarre behavior.”

Officials touted the new law as a recognition of “marriage and family values” in Burkina Faso.

“You will go before the judge,” the justice minister said, addressing offenders.

Burkina Faso has been run by the military following a coup in 2022 that the soldiers said was to stabilize the country amid a worsening security crisis and provide better governance.

Rights group, however, accuse the junta of clamping down on human rights with the rampant arrest and military conscription of critics.

Since coming to power in September 2022 after Burkina Faso’s second coup that year, the junta leader Traore has also positioned himself as a pan-African leader with rhetoric of independence from the West — a message that often resonates with Africa’s young population.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Collapsed parking garage swallows utility truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway outside an apartment building has collapsed and swallowed a utility truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

11m ago

Toronto traffic, transit congestion likely to worsen with in-office mandates: experts

TORONTO — Greater Toronto commuters are likely bracing for traffic and transit congestion to worsen over the coming months as a number of major employers get ready to increase in-office days. Even before...

5h ago

Teens on bail arrested after police seize loaded gun, drugs during Toronto highway stop

Three young people are facing serious charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers seized a loaded firearm and drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Jane Street. The incident unfolded...

1h ago

Toronto launches enhanced road safety measures as students return to school

As students across Toronto return to classrooms this week, the City is reinforcing its commitment to road safety with updated measures under its Vision Zero Road Safety Plan, aimed at protecting children...

11m ago

Top Stories

Collapsed parking garage swallows utility truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway outside an apartment building has collapsed and swallowed a utility truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

11m ago

Toronto traffic, transit congestion likely to worsen with in-office mandates: experts

TORONTO — Greater Toronto commuters are likely bracing for traffic and transit congestion to worsen over the coming months as a number of major employers get ready to increase in-office days. Even before...

5h ago

Teens on bail arrested after police seize loaded gun, drugs during Toronto highway stop

Three young people are facing serious charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers seized a loaded firearm and drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Jane Street. The incident unfolded...

1h ago

Toronto launches enhanced road safety measures as students return to school

As students across Toronto return to classrooms this week, the City is reinforcing its commitment to road safety with updated measures under its Vision Zero Road Safety Plan, aimed at protecting children...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Police investigating Richmond Hill house fire that left 5 people in critical condition

5 people including a child are in critical condition after a Richmond Hill house fire. Shauna Hunt reports police are also investigating after suspicious items were found near the scene.

35m ago

2:42
Hundreds killed in Afghanistan earthquake

Hundreds killed, thousands injured after a massive earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan overnight. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

2:51
'Global south' discussed at regional summit in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a regional summit for world leaders, pushing his vision of an economic order that focuses on a 'Global South'. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

2:47
4 suspects in custody after early morning shooting in Markham, 1 victim in hospital

Rhianne Campbell is on Hepburn St. near Ashgrove Rd. where nearby residents say crime on this street is beginning to feel like a regular occurrence.

15h ago

3:04
Maple washing of products make it hard for consumers to make informed choice

With many Canadian consumers looking to support local and Canadian products and companies, a lack of labeling standards allows room for misleading Maple Leafs on foreign produced products

12h ago

More Videos