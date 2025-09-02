Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison are married

FILE - Chloe Grace Moretz attends the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2024 womenswear fashion collection presented Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 in Paris. (AP Photo/Vianney Le Caer)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 2, 2025 10:21 am.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 11:20 am.

Actor Chloë Grace Moretz and model and photographer Kate Harrison are married.

The two, who began dating in 2018, got hitched in a private ceremony over the Labor Day weekend. No location was revealed. Both wore gowns by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton, Moretz in baby blue and Harrison in traditional white.

Moretz shared the news on Instagram, and Vogue had followed along on their fashion journey during fittings in Paris for their looks. Moretz, a Louis Vuitton ambassador, thanked Ghesquière and the fashion house as she showed off their designer duds:

“Thank you doesn’t even begin to cut it, but, thank you. Your vision made our day all the more meaningful. x”

Moretz wore long blue gloves and a matching veil with her look featuring spaghetti straps and a bodice ruffle. Harrison’s gown included a bit of sparkle in all-over flowing embroidery. She wore a birdcage veil around her face that went long at the back.

Moretz got her start as a child star. She went on to star in “Carrie” and “The Miseducation of Cameron Post.” Harrison has modeled for J. Crew and Topshop.

They confirmed their engagement on New Year’s Day by showing off their diamond rings, choosing a Victorian vibe for both from Elizabeth Potts at Moon Stone.

“We are overwhelmed in a good way,” Moretz told Vogue while sitting in a hair and makeup chair in Paris just before seeing her completed wedding gown and the couple’s white after-party looks for the first time.

Moretz wore a custom jacket and trousers for the after-party, a white cowboy hat on her head. The ensemble was inspired by a 2019 Louis Vuitton runway look. She explained to Vogue:

“I remember seeing the runway version, and it had this cowboy hat, and to (now) see it created to my proportions, it’s just so beautiful. And a little bit of ‘Yee-haw, baby!’”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

30m ago

Federal NDP officially launches leadership race

OTTAWA — The federal NDP today officially launched the race to find its next leader. In a news release, the party says there has been strong interest in the contest since Aug. 20, when the application...

17m ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into home, sexually assaulting child in Welland

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in Welland, Ont., and sexually assaulting a child under the age of five. Niagara police say they were called to a home near Crowland Avenue...

1h ago

Toronto traffic, transit congestion likely to worsen with in-office mandates: experts

TORONTO — Greater Toronto commuters are likely bracing for traffic and transit congestion to worsen over the coming months as a number of major employers get ready to increase in-office days. Even before...

7h ago

Top Stories

Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

30m ago

Federal NDP officially launches leadership race

OTTAWA — The federal NDP today officially launched the race to find its next leader. In a news release, the party says there has been strong interest in the contest since Aug. 20, when the application...

17m ago

Man charged for allegedly breaking into home, sexually assaulting child in Welland

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a home in Welland, Ont., and sexually assaulting a child under the age of five. Niagara police say they were called to a home near Crowland Avenue...

1h ago

Toronto traffic, transit congestion likely to worsen with in-office mandates: experts

TORONTO — Greater Toronto commuters are likely bracing for traffic and transit congestion to worsen over the coming months as a number of major employers get ready to increase in-office days. Even before...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Labour Day Parade takes over downtown Toronto

The annual Labour Day Parade took over the streets of downtown Toronto Monday. Erica Natividad with the focus on the U.S. trade war and the impact of government intervention on workers' rights.

17h ago

2:12
Police investigating Richmond Hill house fire that left 5 people in critical condition

5 people including a child are in critical condition after a Richmond Hill house fire. Shauna Hunt reports police are also investigating after suspicious items were found near the scene.

2h ago

2:42
Hundreds killed in Afghanistan earthquake

Hundreds killed, thousands injured after a massive earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan overnight. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

2:51
'Global south' discussed at regional summit in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a regional summit for world leaders, pushing his vision of an economic order that focuses on a 'Global South'. Afua Baah reports.

14h ago

2:47
4 suspects in custody after early morning shooting in Markham, 1 victim in hospital

Rhianne Campbell is on Hepburn St. near Ashgrove Rd. where nearby residents say crime on this street is beginning to feel like a regular occurrence.

17h ago

More Videos