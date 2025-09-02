Collapsed parking garage swallows utility truck near Weston Road

A utility truck was seen hanging off the edge of a sinkhole after an underground parking garage collapsed in a Toronto apartment complex.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 2, 2025 10:02 am.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 10:27 am.

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a utility truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

Toronto Fire Services says it received a call about a structural collapse at 2360 Weston Road, just south of St. Phillips Road, at approximately 8:06 a.m.

Chopper footage shows a utility truck in what appears to be a massive sinkhole leading into the apartment building’s underground parking garage.

Chopper footage shows a utility truck being swallowed by a large sinkhole.

Authorities say no injuries were reported and residents of the building have been notified of the issue. Crews are assessing the stability of the building, but so far, no one has been evacuated.

Officials did not provide any details about the suspected cause of the collapse.

Weston Road has been reduced to a single lane in both directions while police and fire crews respond to the situation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto traffic, transit congestion likely to worsen with in-office mandates: experts

TORONTO — Greater Toronto commuters are likely bracing for traffic and transit congestion to worsen over the coming months as a number of major employers get ready to increase in-office days. Even before...

5h ago

Teens on bail arrested after police seize loaded gun, drugs during Toronto highway stop

Three young people are facing serious charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers seized a loaded firearm and drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Jane Street. The incident unfolded...

59m ago

Toronto launches enhanced road safety measures as students return to school

As students across Toronto return to classrooms this week, the City is reinforcing its commitment to road safety with updated measures under its Vision Zero Road Safety Plan, aimed at protecting children...

10m ago

Majority of Canadian youth have been bullied, child poverty on the rise: report

A new report released as students across the country return to school finds bullying, poverty and mental illness are on the rise among Canadian youth and urges action from policy-makers to improve the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto traffic, transit congestion likely to worsen with in-office mandates: experts

TORONTO — Greater Toronto commuters are likely bracing for traffic and transit congestion to worsen over the coming months as a number of major employers get ready to increase in-office days. Even before...

5h ago

Teens on bail arrested after police seize loaded gun, drugs during Toronto highway stop

Three young people are facing serious charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers seized a loaded firearm and drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Jane Street. The incident unfolded...

59m ago

Toronto launches enhanced road safety measures as students return to school

As students across Toronto return to classrooms this week, the City is reinforcing its commitment to road safety with updated measures under its Vision Zero Road Safety Plan, aimed at protecting children...

10m ago

Majority of Canadian youth have been bullied, child poverty on the rise: report

A new report released as students across the country return to school finds bullying, poverty and mental illness are on the rise among Canadian youth and urges action from policy-makers to improve the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:12
Police investigating Richmond Hill house fire that left 5 people in critical condition

5 people including a child are in critical condition after a Richmond Hill house fire. Shauna Hunt reports police are also investigating after suspicious items were found near the scene.

34m ago

2:42
Hundreds killed in Afghanistan earthquake

Hundreds killed, thousands injured after a massive earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan overnight. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

2:51
'Global south' discussed at regional summit in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a regional summit for world leaders, pushing his vision of an economic order that focuses on a 'Global South'. Afua Baah reports.

12h ago

2:47
4 suspects in custody after early morning shooting in Markham, 1 victim in hospital

Rhianne Campbell is on Hepburn St. near Ashgrove Rd. where nearby residents say crime on this street is beginning to feel like a regular occurrence.

15h ago

3:04
Maple washing of products make it hard for consumers to make informed choice

With many Canadian consumers looking to support local and Canadian products and companies, a lack of labeling standards allows room for misleading Maple Leafs on foreign produced products

12h ago

More Videos