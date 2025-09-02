Collapsed parking garage swallows utility truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a utility truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

Toronto Fire Services says it received a call about a structural collapse at 2360 Weston Road, just south of St. Phillips Road, at approximately 8:06 a.m.

Chopper footage shows a utility truck in what appears to be a massive sinkhole leading into the apartment building’s underground parking garage.

Authorities say no injuries were reported and residents of the building have been notified of the issue. Crews are assessing the stability of the building, but so far, no one has been evacuated.

Officials did not provide any details about the suspected cause of the collapse.

Weston Road has been reduced to a single lane in both directions while police and fire crews respond to the situation.