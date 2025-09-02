Gérard Depardieu to face trial in Paris over rape and sexual assault allegations

FILE - Actor Gerard Depardieu arrives with his lawyer Jeremie Assous, right, to face trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two women on a film set in 2021, Monday, March 24, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 2, 2025 7:58 am.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 8:33 am.

PARIS (AP) — French movie star Gérard Depardieu was summoned to trial before a criminal court in Paris over allegations of rape and sexual assault against actor Charlotte Arnould.

“I feel relieved,” Arnould wrote on Instagram on Tuesday after receiving the investigating judge’s indictment order. “The order restores a form of judicial truth. I think I’m having trouble realizing how huge this is.”

Arnould’s lawyer, Carine Durrieu-Diebolt, was not immediately available for comment. She told Franceinfo media she was “extremely satisfied” and described the decision as a “moment of judicial truth in this case.”

The case dates back to 2018, when prosecutors in Paris opened a preliminary investigation after Arnould accused Depardieu of raping her at his home.

“The acts of rape and sexual assault have been acknowledged,” Arnould said. “Now, we await the next steps.”

Prosecutors submitted a request last year for the case to proceed to trial.

Depardieu was convicted earlier this year of sexually assaulting two women on a film set and received an 18-month suspended prison sentence in a case that was widely seen as a post-#MeToo test for the country’s film industry.

The 76-year-old Depardieu, one of the most prominent figures in French cinema for decades, was convicted of groping a 54-year-old woman responsible for decorating the set and a 34-year-old assistant during the filming of “Les Volets Verts” (“The Green Shutters”) in 2021. The court ordered his name to be listed in the national sex offender database.

Depardieu’s long and storied career, which he told the court includes more than 250 films, has turned him into a French movie giant. He was nominated for an Oscar in 1991 for his performance as the swordsman and poet Cyrano de Bergerac.

In recent years, the actor has been accused publicly or in formal complaints of misconduct by more than 20 women, but so far only the sexual assault case has proceeded to court. Other cases were dropped because of a lack of evidence or an expired statute of limitations.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Collapsed parking garage swallows utility truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway outside an apartment building has collapsed and swallowed a utility truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

12m ago

Toronto traffic, transit congestion likely to worsen with in-office mandates: experts

TORONTO — Greater Toronto commuters are likely bracing for traffic and transit congestion to worsen over the coming months as a number of major employers get ready to increase in-office days. Even before...

5h ago

Teens on bail arrested after police seize loaded gun, drugs during Toronto highway stop

Three young people are facing serious charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers seized a loaded firearm and drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Jane Street. The incident unfolded...

1h ago

Toronto launches enhanced road safety measures as students return to school

As students across Toronto return to classrooms this week, the City is reinforcing its commitment to road safety with updated measures under its Vision Zero Road Safety Plan, aimed at protecting children...

11m ago

