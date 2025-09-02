Medical associations ‘relieved’ as school accreditation splits from U.S.

A doctor wears a lab coat and stethoscope in an exam room at a health clinic in Calgary, Friday, July 14, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted September 2, 2025 1:38 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 1:56 pm.

OTTAWA — Canadian medical associations are marking the first school year for a new accreditation system for medical schools that is fully separate from the United States.

A news release from the Canadian Medical Association says that, as of July, medical schools in the country are no longer jointly accredited by Canadian and American bodies.

It says leaders at the CMA and the Association of Faculties of Medicine of Canada are “relieved” and that medical schools are now assessed “solely according to Canadian standards.”

The release says the U.S. government’s move to make it illegal to include equity, diversity and inclusion requirements in the accreditation process at American medical schools means the AFMC and CMA have “an enhanced duty to protect EDI principles.”

Dr. Constance LeBlanc, president and CEO of the AFMC, says that while sharing medical school standards with the U.S. has worked well in the past, “it is timely to set our own course.”

There has been a gradual push to separate Canadian medical school accreditation from the U.S. for years and the decision to pursue a full “decoupling” was made in 2021, the CMA says.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doug Ford pours out bottle of Crown Royal over upcoming Ontario plant closure

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is reacting angrily to news of the closure of a plant that bottles Crown Royal, pouring out a bottle at a press conference and encouraging others to dump the whisky as well. Spirits...

35m ago

Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

2h ago

Body of missing jet skier recovered at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's Marine Unit has recovered the body of a jet skier who went missing at Bluffer's Beach in August. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the Scarborough beach, located...

1h ago

Carney appoints interim parliamentary budget officer as Giroux's term ends

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Jason Jacques to a six-month term as the interim parliamentary budget officer. Jacques is already the office's director general of economic and fiscal...

4m ago

Top Stories

Doug Ford pours out bottle of Crown Royal over upcoming Ontario plant closure

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is reacting angrily to news of the closure of a plant that bottles Crown Royal, pouring out a bottle at a press conference and encouraging others to dump the whisky as well. Spirits...

35m ago

Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

2h ago

Body of missing jet skier recovered at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's Marine Unit has recovered the body of a jet skier who went missing at Bluffer's Beach in August. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the Scarborough beach, located...

1h ago

Carney appoints interim parliamentary budget officer as Giroux's term ends

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Jason Jacques to a six-month term as the interim parliamentary budget officer. Jacques is already the office's director general of economic and fiscal...

4m ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Truck swallowed into the ground caused by collapsed parking garage

A utility truck was seen hanging off the edge of a massive hole in the ground after an underground parking garage collapsed in a Toronto apartment complex.

2h ago

2:30
Labour Day Parade takes over downtown Toronto

The annual Labour Day Parade took over the streets of downtown Toronto Monday. Erica Natividad with the focus on the U.S. trade war and the impact of government intervention on workers' rights.

19h ago

2:12
Police investigating Richmond Hill house fire that left 5 people in critical condition

5 people including a child are in critical condition after a Richmond Hill house fire. Shauna Hunt reports police are also investigating after suspicious items were found near the scene.

5h ago

2:42
Hundreds killed in Afghanistan earthquake

Hundreds killed, thousands injured after a massive earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan overnight. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

2:51
'Global south' discussed at regional summit in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a regional summit for world leaders, pushing his vision of an economic order that focuses on a 'Global South'. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

More Videos