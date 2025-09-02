Slurry pit deaths: Quebec coroner warns of dangers to farmers from manure gases

A dairy cow in a field in St-Pie, Que., on Friday, July 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 2, 2025 12:34 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 12:58 pm.

MONTREAL — A Quebec coroner is urging the province’s professional farmers association to increase efforts to educate its members on the dangers of slurry pits.

Coroner Nancy Bouchard made the recommendation in reports on the deaths of a couple east of Montreal killed from asphyxiation due to exposure to hydrogen sulphide inside a manure pit at their farm.

Bouchard says that on Oct. 4, 2024, a 44-year-old farmer descended a ladder into a slurry pit on his farm in Ste-Christine, Que., probably to conduct repairs because he had tools with him.

The coroner says the man’s 40-year-old partner found him unconscious in the pit and tried to rescue him, but lost consciousness on the ladder and fell backward onto his body.

The man was declared dead at the scene, and the woman died in hospital 18 days later.

Bouchard says manure pits can contain hydrogen sulphide, carbon dioxide, methane, and ammonia, adding that those gases when combined with a lack of oxygen can cause fainting in seconds and death in minutes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doug Ford pours out bottle of Crown Royal over upcoming Ontario plant closure

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is reacting angrily to news of the closure of a plant that bottles Crown Royal, pouring out a bottle at a press conference and encouraging others to dump the whisky as well. Spirits...

30m ago

Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

2h ago

Body of missing jet skier recovered at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's Marine Unit has recovered the body of a jet skier who went missing at Bluffer's Beach in August. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the Scarborough beach, located...

1h ago

Carney appoints interim parliamentary budget officer as Giroux's term ends

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Jason Jacques to a six-month term as the interim parliamentary budget officer. Jacques is a director general at the office and replaces Yves Giroux,...

23m ago

Top Stories

Doug Ford pours out bottle of Crown Royal over upcoming Ontario plant closure

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is reacting angrily to news of the closure of a plant that bottles Crown Royal, pouring out a bottle at a press conference and encouraging others to dump the whisky as well. Spirits...

30m ago

Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

2h ago

Body of missing jet skier recovered at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's Marine Unit has recovered the body of a jet skier who went missing at Bluffer's Beach in August. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the Scarborough beach, located...

1h ago

Carney appoints interim parliamentary budget officer as Giroux's term ends

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has appointed Jason Jacques to a six-month term as the interim parliamentary budget officer. Jacques is a director general at the office and replaces Yves Giroux,...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

1:23
Truck swallowed into the ground caused by collapsed parking garage

A utility truck was seen hanging off the edge of a massive hole in the ground after an underground parking garage collapsed in a Toronto apartment complex.

2h ago

2:30
Labour Day Parade takes over downtown Toronto

The annual Labour Day Parade took over the streets of downtown Toronto Monday. Erica Natividad with the focus on the U.S. trade war and the impact of government intervention on workers' rights.

19h ago

2:12
Police investigating Richmond Hill house fire that left 5 people in critical condition

5 people including a child are in critical condition after a Richmond Hill house fire. Shauna Hunt reports police are also investigating after suspicious items were found near the scene.

5h ago

2:42
Hundreds killed in Afghanistan earthquake

Hundreds killed, thousands injured after a massive earthquake hits eastern Afghanistan overnight. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

2:51
'Global south' discussed at regional summit in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a regional summit for world leaders, pushing his vision of an economic order that focuses on a 'Global South'. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

More Videos