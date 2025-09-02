The Toronto International Film Festival is returning for its fiftieth edition and is slated to bring a slew of A-list celebrities to town for 10 straight days of red carpet movie premieres.

This year’s festival will take place from September 4-14 and will include an official selection of 291 films. While it may be too late to score tickets for most of the high-profile premieres, there are dozens of hotspots across the city where fans can spot celebrities.

Below is everything you need to know about the festival, who’s coming to town and what events they’re most likely to attend.

People posing for pictures by the Toronto International Film Festival sign on King Street. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)

TIFF’s Festival Street returns for its 10th year

A section of King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue will be transformed into a pedestrian-only zone from September 4-7 for the tenth year of TIFF’s street festival.

The four-day celebration is said to include free entertainment, immersive activities and a lively mix of food, drinks, art and culture. Officials say this year’s festival will also include an outdoor dining activation with additional seating by the Food Market.

The celebrations will extend into David Pecaut Square from September 4-13 for open-air movie screenings and other activities.

The CN Tower will also light up in gold at the top of each hour after sunset throughout the festival.

‘Festival Street’ takes place on King Street between University Avenue and Peter Street from September 4 to 7. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

High-profile premieres and special presentations

This year’s festival includes dozens of high-profile premieres and special presentations with some of the world’s leading filmmakers. Here are 10 of the most buzziest movies:

Cameron Bailey, CEO, TIFF speaks onstage during the TIFF 50 Canadian Press Conference at TIFF Lightbox on August 20, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images)

Which celebrities are rumoured to be coming to Toronto?

The TIFF red carpet will be rolled out for Hollywood’s biggest stars. Here’s a list of the celebrities who are expected to show up at the festival:

Aaron Taylor‑Johnson

Al Pacino

America Ferrera

Angelina Jolie

Ben Foster

Blair Underwood

Brendan Fraser

Callum Turner

Channing Tatum

Charli XCX

Chris Evans

Cillian Murphy

Catherine O’Hara

Daniel Craig

Dwayne Johnson

Elle Fanning

Elliot Page

Ethan Hawke

Guillermo del Toro

HIKARI

Idris Elba

Ian McKellen

Jacob Elordi

James Corden

James McAvoy

Jessica Gunning

Jodie Foster

Katherine Hytner

Kazu Hiro

Keanu Reeves

Kirsten Dunst

Lee Byung‑hun

Lily James

Maude Apatow

Margaret Qualley

Matthew McConaughey

Mila Kunis

Nelly Furtado

Nia DaCosta

Nina Hoss

Park Chan‑wook

Paul Mescal

Pratik Gandhi

Rian Johnson

Ryan Reynolds

Russell Crowe

Sandra Oh

Scarlett Johansson

Seth Rogen

Shawn Desman

Simu Liu

Sydney Sweeney

Theo James

Tom Felton

Tessa Thompson

Zacharias Kunuk

Diplo performs during the “Riff Raff” premiere party at RBC House during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 09, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Ryan Emberley/Getty Images for RBC)

Rogers TIFF 50 Timescape

The Rogers TIFF 50 Timescape event and installation runs from Sept. 5 to 7 in Yorkville and is free and open to the public. It’s located on Yorkville Avenue between Hazelton Avenue and Bellair Street.

Live nightly musical acts will include performances by a few members from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra. The music will be movie scores from films that screened at TIFF.

The installation will also include interactive multimedia content, archival images, on-stage conversations with directors and even a large screen featuring live feed moments from the red carpet at Roy Thomson Hall and recaps of the previous day’s events.

Where to spot celebrities around town?

Star-studded events:

“Hollywood North” party on Thursday, Sept. 4 at The Sutton Place Hotel Toronto & Abrielle from 7 p.m. to midnight.

TIFF annual kick-off event on Tuesday, September 2 at d|bar in the Four Seasons Hotel.

“Road to the Golden Globes” party on Saturday, September 6 at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Variety Cover Party on Friday, September 5 at RBC House inside Petros82 restaurant.

TIFF Black Excellence Brunch at RBC House inside Petros82 restaurant.

TIFF Tribute Awards Gala on Sunday, September 7 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel.

Celebrity-frequented restaurants:

Harbour 60, Jacobs & Co., Chotto Matte, Milos, Daphne, Soho House, Nervosa, Sotto Sotto, Joso’s, Don Alfonso, Nobu Toronto, Akira Back Toronto, KOST, Blue Bovine and many more.

Fan activities and events:

TIFF Festival Street

Campari bar at the south fan zone on the Roy Thomson Hall red carpet

RBC Red Carpet Gallery situated in David Pecaut Square

Rogers Communications is the official presenting partner of the Toronto International Film Festival and the parent company of this website.