Toronto launches enhanced road safety measures as students return to school

Young students make their way to class for the first day of school. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 2, 2025 10:22 am.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 10:27 am.

As students across Toronto return to classrooms this week, the City is reinforcing its commitment to road safety with updated measures under its Vision Zero Road Safety Plan, aimed at protecting children and other vulnerable road users.

Mayor Olivia Chow and Councillor Rachel Chernos Lin (Don Valley West) joined Toronto District School Board (TDSB) Director of Education Clayton La Touche and Toronto Police Service Superintendent Matt Moyer at Owen Public School in North York to welcome students back and spotlight the City’s renewed efforts.

“We are all responsible for making sure students get to and from school safely and confidently,” said Chow.

“Injuries and deaths on our roads are preventable, and we need to keep working hard toward Vision Zero and protecting vulnerable road users. When we combine safer road designs, engineering and technology with thoughtful behaviour from everyone using our streets, we help build a city where everyone can feel safe on our roads.”

City officials kick off school year with safety message

The City’s Vision Zero initiative, first launched in 2017, aims to eliminate traffic-related fatalities and serious injuries. This year, several key programs and infrastructure upgrades are being expanded to improve safety around schools:

  • School Crossing Guard Program: More than 900 trained crossing guards are now stationed at intersections citywide, helping children cross safely and reminding drivers to slow down and stay vigilant.
  • School Safety Zones: These designated areas feature enhanced signage, flashing beacons, zebra crosswalks, and pavement markings to alert drivers they’re near a school. To date, 636 schools have received these upgrades, with 55 more expected by year’s end.
  • Speed Limit Reductions: The City is lowering speed limits to 30 km/h on all local roads and laneways, a move aimed at reducing speeding and minimizing the risk of serious collisions.
  • Pedestrian Head Start Signals: Installed at nearly 1,600 intersections — including 244 added last year — these signals give pedestrians a head start before vehicles receive a green light, improving visibility and reducing conflicts with turning cars.

The City is also promoting its Safety Guide for School Children and Parents, which offers practical advice on walking, cycling, driving, or taking the bus to and from school.

As the school year begins, officials are urging all road users to exercise caution, especially during peak drop-off and pick-up times.

“Safer road designs, engineering, and technology — combined with thoughtful behaviour — help build a city where everyone can feel safe,” Chow added.

Top Stories

Collapsed parking garage swallows utility truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway outside an apartment building has collapsed and swallowed a utility truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

10m ago

Toronto traffic, transit congestion likely to worsen with in-office mandates: experts

TORONTO — Greater Toronto commuters are likely bracing for traffic and transit congestion to worsen over the coming months as a number of major employers get ready to increase in-office days. Even before...

5h ago

Teens on bail arrested after police seize loaded gun, drugs during Toronto highway stop

Three young people are facing serious charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers seized a loaded firearm and drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Jane Street. The incident unfolded...

59m ago

Majority of Canadian youth have been bullied, child poverty on the rise: report

A new report released as students across the country return to school finds bullying, poverty and mental illness are on the rise among Canadian youth and urges action from policy-makers to improve the...

2h ago

