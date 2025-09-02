Three young people are facing serious charges after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers seized a loaded firearm and drugs during a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Jane Street.

The incident unfolded when officers observed a vehicle being operated carelessly. Police say the driver initially failed to stop, prompting a brief pursuit. The vehicle eventually came to a halt, but not before the officer witnessed the driver switching seats with one of the passengers.

All three occupants — a 17-year-old male, an 18-year-old male, and an 18-year-old female — were taken into custody. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded firearm and an undisclosed quantity of drugs.

Investigators later determined that both male suspects were already out on bail for previous firearm-related offences. Police allege the pair were in breach of their bail conditions at the time of the arrest.

All three individuals are now facing multiple weapons-related charges and have been held for a bail hearing.

The OPP has not released the names of the accused due to the age of one of the suspects.