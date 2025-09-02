Students across Toronto are returning to school this week under warm and sunny skies, but the city’s late-summer heat won’t last long. A noticeable shift in weather is expected by midweek, with cooler temperatures and rain forecasted to close out the first week of September.

According to the latest forecast, Wednesday, Sept. 3, is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week, with sunny skies and a high of 26°C. The pleasant conditions will offer a comfortable start for students and educators settling into the new school year.

But by Thursday and Friday, the weather will take a turn. Showers are expected both days, with daytime highs dipping to 20°C and overnight lows falling into the mid-teens. The cooler, wetter conditions mark a return to more typical early-fall weather in the region.

A look at historical norms for September

September in Toronto is known for its transitional climate, shifting from summer warmth to autumn chill. Historically, the city sees average highs of 22°C and lows around 15°C, with roughly five to eight rainy days throughout the month.

In recent years, early September has often started warmer than average. Last year, September’s average daytime high in Toronto was 22°C with a nighttime low of 17°C.

In September 2023, an average high of 23.4°C was recorded, while 2022 saw 22.2°C. The warmest September on record was in 2002, with an average high of 25.5°C.

What to expect heading into the weekend

After Friday’s showers, temperatures are expected to continue their downward trend. Saturday’s high is forecasted at just 18°C, with a mix of sun and cloud. Sunday could be even cooler, with highs near 16°C and a chance of light rain.

Parents and students are advised to dress in layers and keep umbrellas handy, especially for morning commutes and afternoon pickups.

