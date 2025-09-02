Trump addresses health rumors after days without public events

President Donald Trump speaks during an event about the relocation of U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

By Chris Megerian, The Associated Press

Posted September 2, 2025 5:43 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 6:49 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sometimes it feels like barely an hour can go by without hearing from President Donald Trump. So when he didn’t appear for one day, then two, then three, speculation started to swirl online about his health.

Not even a few glimpses of the president visiting his golf course over the weekend were enough to stanch the social media rumor mill fueled by political opponents. Trump was asked directly about it Tuesday at his first public event in a week.

“How did you find out over the weekend that you were dead?” asked Fox News’ Peter Doocy. “Did you see that?”

“No,” the 79-year-old Trump responded flatly. The senators and administration officials gathered around him for the Space Command headquarters announcement shifted their weight and smiled.

The president said he wasn’t aware that people were wondering if he had died, but he had heard there were concerns about his health.

“I knew they were saying, like: ‘Is he OK? How is he feeling? What’s wrong?’” Trump said, calling the speculation “fake news” and saying he “was very active over the weekend.”

Recently, Trump has been seen with bruising on the back of his right hand, sometimes poorly concealed with makeup, and swelling around his ankles.

The White House has said Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which means veins in the legs can’t properly carry blood back to the heart, causing it to pool in the lower legs. It’s a fairly common condition for older adults.

As far as the bruising, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said it’s from “frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin,” which Trump takes regularly to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Trump pointed out Tuesday that he gave a few interviews during the days when he wasn’t appearing publicly, plus he was posting on Truth Social, his social media site. He wrote some “long Truths,” as the posts are known, and some “pretty poignant Truths.”

In one of those posts, from Sunday, he said he “NEVER FELT BETTER IN MY LIFE.”

In the past, Trump has been less than transparent about his health.

After he announced his first campaign, in 2015, he released a hyperbolic letter from his doctor saying “his physical strength and stamina are extraordinary” and he would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

In 2020, the White House withheld some details about Trump’s hospitalization with COVID-19, such as a concerning drop in his blood oxygen levels. It was later revealed that the president was much sicker than the White House let on.

Chris Megerian, The Associated Press


