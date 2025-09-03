Angelina Jolie, Idris Elba, Ryan Reynolds among celebs expected in Toronto for TIFF

Ryan Reynolds uses a fan's phone for a selfie on the red carpet for the film "Mississippi Grind" during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Wednesday, September 16, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By Cassidy McMackon, The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2025 11:24 am.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 11:38 am.

TORONTO — Selfie-seeking film buffs get ready: an influx of A-listers is expected to arrive in Toronto as one of the world’s largest film festivals gets underway.

Celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Keanu Reeves, Ryan Reynolds, Natalie Portman and Idris Elba are set to attend the Toronto International Film Festival as it kicks off on Thursday.

The 11-day celebration of cinema will also see red carpet appearances by Matthew McConaughey, Sydney Sweeney, Daniel Craig, Paul Mescal, Kerry Washington and Dwayne Johnson.

Jolie will be in town to promote her latest directorial effort “Without Blood,” while Reeves is slated to appear in support of comic Aziz Ansari’s star-studded comedy “Good Fortune.”

Portman will fly through the festival in support of her voice work in the time-travelling animated film “Arco,” while Elba is in town to promote “Dust to Dreams,” a short film he directed starring soul singer Seal, who is also expected to be in attendance.

Reynolds, a Vancouver native, is expected to promote the opening night film “John Candy: I Like Me,” which he executive produced. He’s also taking part in TIFF’s speaker series on Friday.

And fans of “Normal People” and “Gladiator II” may catch a glimpse of Irish actor Paul Mescal as he spins through town for his new film “Hamnet,” which is headed to the festival amid some major Oscars buzz.

Among the other stars set to attend is Scarlett Johansson, whose feature directorial debut “Eleanor the Great” stars June Squibb.

Ralph Fiennes is expected to join TIFF veteran director Nicholas Hytner to promote “The Choral,” which chronicles a choir director’s efforts to recruit young singers to the group with several of its members fighting in the First World War.

Jodie Foster is set to attend along with co-star Daniel Auteuil and director Rebecca Zlotowski for their new film “A Private Life.”

Director Richard Linklater is coming, along with longtime collaborator Ethan Hawke and Irish actor Andrew Scott, for the Canadian premiere of “Blue Moon.”

U.K. pop singer Charli XCX is expected to get some time in the spotlight ahead of screenings of “Erupcja,” which she co-stars in with Polish actress Lena Góra.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025.

Cassidy McMackon, The Canadian Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Honda Indy moving to Markham, ending long-standing run in Toronto

IndyCar is coming to Markham. The open-wheel auto racing series announced on Wednesday that it's moving the Grand Prix of Toronto from Exhibition Place in the city's downtown core to the northeast community...

52m ago

Girl, 11, dies in Richmond Hill suspected arson

An 11-year-old girl has died after being injured in a fire that's believed to have been deliberately set in Richmond Hill. Emergency services were called to the fire near Skywood Drive and Rolling Hill...

1h ago

Four suspects arrested in kidnapping, home invasion in Markham

Four suspects are facing charges after a kidnapping and a home invasion that are connected in Markham, York Regional Police say. Investigators say on Sept. 1, a 29-year-old woman was driving in Markham around...

1h ago

Ontario bars, restaurants struggling to order from The Beer Store amid system outage

Some Ontario bars and restaurants are struggling to order beer amid a system outage on The Beer Store's online ordering system. The Beer Store is the primary wholesale distributor of beer to the establishments....

2m ago

Top Stories

Honda Indy moving to Markham, ending long-standing run in Toronto

IndyCar is coming to Markham. The open-wheel auto racing series announced on Wednesday that it's moving the Grand Prix of Toronto from Exhibition Place in the city's downtown core to the northeast community...

52m ago

Girl, 11, dies in Richmond Hill suspected arson

An 11-year-old girl has died after being injured in a fire that's believed to have been deliberately set in Richmond Hill. Emergency services were called to the fire near Skywood Drive and Rolling Hill...

1h ago

Four suspects arrested in kidnapping, home invasion in Markham

Four suspects are facing charges after a kidnapping and a home invasion that are connected in Markham, York Regional Police say. Investigators say on Sept. 1, a 29-year-old woman was driving in Markham around...

1h ago

Ontario bars, restaurants struggling to order from The Beer Store amid system outage

Some Ontario bars and restaurants are struggling to order beer amid a system outage on The Beer Store's online ordering system. The Beer Store is the primary wholesale distributor of beer to the establishments....

2m ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Five-year-old runs away from home to eat at Chick-fil-a

A five-year-old boy was found alone at a local Chick-fil-a in Florida, where police discovered he had ran away from home for a bite to eat.

2h ago

2:17
Trump addresses online rumours about his health

U.S. President Donald Trump clears the air after viral, online rumours over the long weekend about his health. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

4:00
Father of four shot dead in front of family in Vaughan home invasion: Friends

A devastating scene in Vaughan, where friends say Aleem Farooqi was shot dead in front of his children. Brandon Choghri with more on the attack that targeted the man being remembered as a hero. 

17h ago

2:28
Federal judge rules Trump’s use of troops in L.A. immigration raids was illegal

A federal judge has ruled that U.S. President Donald Trump’s use of troops during the L.A. immigration raids over the summer was illegal. As Afua Baah reports, it comes as Chicago braces for a federal immigration enforcement operation this week.

16h ago

2:08
Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A laneway collapsed into a parking garage partially swallowing a septic truck in North York. Erica Natividad with the driver's account of of the incident and the complex work of recovering the vehicle.

17h ago

More Videos