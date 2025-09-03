Boy, 12, charged with attempted murder in Markham shooting

Screengrab from a video showing a Markham shooting suspect. York Regional Police.

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 3, 2025 12:24 pm.

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a shooting in Markham last month.

York Regional Police say there were called to the area of McCowan Road and 14th Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on August 14.

A man was found on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, a 12-year-old boy from Toronto was taken into custody. He’s been charged with attempted murder, discharge firearm with intent, possession of property obtained by crime possession of a firearm known its possession is unauthorized.

At the time of the shooting, the boy was on release orders for unrelated violent offences so he is also facing two charges of fail to comply with release order.

