Canada will thank U.S. President Donald Trump in 20 years, former Quebec premier says

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest speaks to reporters at a business luncheon on relations with the United States, in Quebec City, Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

By Thomas Laberge, The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2025 11:52 am.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 12:05 pm.

QUÉBEC — Jean Charest says Canada will eventually thank U.S. President Donald Trump for providing the country with a much-needed economic shakeup.

The Quebec premier between 2003 and 2012 told business leaders in Quebec City on Tuesday that Trump is pulling Canada out of its “lethargy” and forcing its leaders to rethink the economy.

Charest is now a member of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s council on Canada-U.S. relations.

He says Trump and his tariff war are forcing Canada to review its tax system, economy and the way it carries out major projects.

The ex-premier adds that Canada needs to reduce its dependence on the United States and expand into new markets.

Charest suggested the country under Carney’s leadership will accelerate big projects, rethink federalism, and redefine the country’s role in the world.

“I’m from the school of thought that we’ll thank Donald Trump in 20 years for shaking us up in Canada and bringing us out of our lethargy,” he said Tuesday in a speech at a Quebec City hotel. “It’s high time we rethink our economy.”

