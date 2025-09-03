Carney cabinet meets to prepare for Parliament’s return, debate trade war strategy

Prime Minister Mark Carney delivers remarks in Ottawa on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 5:54 am.

TORONTO — American tariffs and an upcoming review of the continental trade pact will headline discussions today as Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet begins its two-day retreat in Toronto.

While previous governments referred to these sorts of gatherings as cabinet “retreats,” Carney’s office is rebranding the event as a “cabinet planning forum.”

The meetings come two weeks before the House of Commons is to return for the fall sitting and about a month or so before Carney’s new government presents its first federal budget.

Ministers are expected to spend most of their time discussing U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

Just over a week ago cabinet approved a decision to tamp down Canada’s tariff retaliation, aligning most tariffs with the U.S. by exempting goods covered under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement.

That trade deal will also be on the agenda as cabinet preps for the review of the pact that could begin as early as this fall.

Canada’s quest to build up Canada’s domestic defence industry, building more affordable housing and tackling crime will also highlight the discussions.

While the discussions will happen behind closed doors, ministers typically use these meetings to make announcements on the margins and position themselves for Parliament.

The Liberal caucus will also hold planning meetings in Edmonton next week before Parliament returns on Sept. 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025

Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press

