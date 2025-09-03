Multiple closures on Highway 401 across Durham region

An OPP badge. (CityNews/files)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 3, 2025 4:27 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 5:16 pm.

The Ontario Provincial Police says there are multiple closures on Highway 401 due to multiple collisions on Wednesday afternoon.

Highway 401 is also closed Eastbound at 401 East of Highway 412 near Whitby.

Police say they are also conducting an investigation on Highway 401 Eastbound at Salem Road near Ajax, where all lanes are closed.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO 680 NEWSRADIO TORONTO’S LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES!

Police are asking drivers to avoid these areas as rush hour continues.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Innocent bystander among 2 injured in shooting near west end school; 1 in custody

An innocent bystander is among two people seriously injured following a gunfight between a group of individuals near a school in the city's west end. Investigators say just before noon on Wednesday,...

54m ago

Online hotline launched for parents to contact TDSB and TCDSB trustees

Students across Toronto are returning to school without access to their elected trustees, but a local man has come up with a solution. Parents with children in the Toronto District School Board (TDSB)...

13m ago

3 suspects sought in failed home invasion in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for three suspects in connection with a failed home invasion that took place on the same day a fatal shooting occurred earlier in the morning. Investigators say just...

1h ago

Ontario hospital nurses awarded 5.25 per cent in raises, but decry lack of staffing ratios

An arbitrator has awarded Ontario's hospital nurses pay increases of 5.25 per cent over two years, in a new contract their union calls disappointing. The terms of the contract as set by the arbitrator...

1h ago

Top Stories

Innocent bystander among 2 injured in shooting near west end school; 1 in custody

An innocent bystander is among two people seriously injured following a gunfight between a group of individuals near a school in the city's west end. Investigators say just before noon on Wednesday,...

54m ago

Online hotline launched for parents to contact TDSB and TCDSB trustees

Students across Toronto are returning to school without access to their elected trustees, but a local man has come up with a solution. Parents with children in the Toronto District School Board (TDSB)...

13m ago

3 suspects sought in failed home invasion in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for three suspects in connection with a failed home invasion that took place on the same day a fatal shooting occurred earlier in the morning. Investigators say just...

1h ago

Ontario hospital nurses awarded 5.25 per cent in raises, but decry lack of staffing ratios

An arbitrator has awarded Ontario's hospital nurses pay increases of 5.25 per cent over two years, in a new contract their union calls disappointing. The terms of the contract as set by the arbitrator...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:32
Beer Store announces 6 more closures for November

The Beer Store announced it will be shutting down six more locations as the company continues to undergo major changes.

4h ago

0:56
Armed suspects caught on camera breaking down door in failed home invasion

Doorbell camera captured footage of three suspects attempting to break into a Vaughan home by smashing through the front door window.

4h ago

2:58
Five-year-old runs away from home to eat at Chick-fil-a

A five-year-old boy was found alone at a local Chick-fil-A in Florida, where police discovered he had run away from home for a bite to eat.

1h ago

2:17
Trump addresses online rumours about his health

U.S. President Donald Trump clears the air after viral, online rumours over the long weekend about his health. Afua Baah reports.

22h ago

4:00
Father of four shot dead in front of family in Vaughan home invasion: Friends

A devastating scene in Vaughan, where friends say Aleem Farooqi was shot dead in front of his children. Brandon Choghri with more on the attack that targeted the man being remembered as a hero. 

23h ago

More Videos