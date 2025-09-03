Multiple closures on Highway 401 across Durham region

The Ontario Provincial Police says there are multiple closures on Highway 401 due to multiple collisions on Wednesday afternoon.

Highway 401 is also closed Eastbound at 401 East of Highway 412 near Whitby.

Police say they are also conducting an investigation on Highway 401 Eastbound at Salem Road near Ajax, where all lanes are closed.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO 680 NEWSRADIO TORONTO’S LIVE TRAFFIC UPDATES!

Police are asking drivers to avoid these areas as rush hour continues.