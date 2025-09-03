Girl, 11, dies in Richmond Hill suspected arson

An 11-year-old girl has died after being injured in a fire that’s believed to have been deliberately set in Richmond Hill.

Emergency services were called to the fire near Skywood Drive and Rolling Hill Road at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Monday.

York police said four people were found unconscious inside the home at the time of the blaze, and one of the victims was found outside.

Paramedics assessed four adults and one youth at the scene and brought them each to various hospitals in the area for treatment.

The girl died of her injuries on Sept. 2.

The other four taken to the hospital range in age from 20 to 70 years old. All remain in critical condition.

The incident is now being treated as a homicide as investigators believe the cause was arson. The Fire Marshall’s Office is also investigating the incident.

No further information about suspects have been released.