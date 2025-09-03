Heavy rain on the way for Toronto

After sunshine and heat, a big pattern change is coming to Toronto as a cold front brings in 10 to 20 millimetres of rain on Thursday morning.

Heavy rain with the risk of some thunderstorms are set to take over the region on Thursday morning.

Commuters should consider giving themselves extra time, as more people are on the roads with students back in school.

The rain is expected to clear by Thursday evening. However, temperatures are expected to be much cooler than where they have been lately.

Thursday will see a daytime high of about 19°C just after midnight. After that temperatures, will fall through the day.

As you start your day in the morning, it will be 17°C, and then around 16°C in the afternoon. Seasonal temperatures this time of the year is around 23°C.

Strong winds are expected on Friday, with very gusty conditions. Winds are expected to have 50 to 70 kilometre per hour gusts.

Parents and students are advised to dress in layers and keep umbrellas handy, especially for morning commutes and afternoon pickups.

Looking ahead, the first weekend of TIFF brings partly cloudy but cool conditions on Saturday with a high of 19°C and 18°C on Sunday.

A look at historical norms for September

September in Toronto is known for its transitional climate, shifting from summer warmth to autumn chill. Historically, the city sees average highs of 22°C and lows around 15°C, with roughly five to eight rainy days throughout the month.

In recent years, early September has often started warmer than average. Last year, September’s average daytime high in Toronto was 22°C with a nighttime low of 17°C.

In September 2023, an average high of 23.4°C was recorded, while 2022 saw 22.2°C. The warmest September on record was in 2002, with an average high of 25.5°C.

-With files from CityNews’ Lucas Casaletto