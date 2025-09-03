Heavy rain on the way for Toronto

Commuters will see heavy rain and a risk of thunderstorms Thursday morning, with colder weather for this time of the year, as the day brings a high of 18 degrees.

By Michelle Mackey & Joseph Ryan

Posted September 3, 2025 9:04 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 9:11 pm.

After sunshine and heat, a big pattern change is coming to Toronto as a cold front brings in 10 to 20 millimetres of rain on Thursday morning.

Heavy rain with the risk of some thunderstorms are set to take over the region on Thursday morning.

Commuters should consider giving themselves extra time, as more people are on the roads with students back in school.

The rain is expected to clear by Thursday evening. However, temperatures are expected to be much cooler than where they have been lately.

Thursday will see a daytime high of about 19°C just after midnight. After that temperatures, will fall through the day.

As you start your day in the morning, it will be 17°C, and then around 16°C in the afternoon. Seasonal temperatures this time of the year is around 23°C.

Strong winds are expected on Friday, with very gusty conditions. Winds are expected to have 50 to 70 kilometre per hour gusts.

Parents and students are advised to dress in layers and keep umbrellas handy, especially for morning commutes and afternoon pickups.

Looking ahead, the first weekend of TIFF brings partly cloudy but cool conditions on Saturday with a high of 19°C and 18°C on Sunday.

A look at historical norms for September

September in Toronto is known for its transitional climate, shifting from summer warmth to autumn chill. Historically, the city sees average highs of 22°C and lows around 15°C, with roughly five to eight rainy days throughout the month.

In recent years, early September has often started warmer than average. Last year, September’s average daytime high in Toronto was 22°C with a nighttime low of 17°C.

In September 2023, an average high of 23.4°C was recorded, while 2022 saw 22.2°C. The warmest September on record was in 2002, with an average high of 25.5°C.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and to check out Toronto's extended forecast.

-With files from CityNews’ Lucas Casaletto

Top Stories

Online hotline launched for parents to contact TDSB and TCDSB trustees

Students across Toronto are returning to school without access to their elected trustees, but a local man has come up with a solution. Parents with children in the Toronto District School Board (TDSB)...

4h ago

Cyclist struck by vehicle near Kensington Market

A cyclist in his 50s has been struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Wednesday evening. Paramedics were called to Spadina Avenue and College Street around 8:22 p.m. for reports of a cyclist struck...

59m ago

Innocent bystander among 2 injured in shooting near west end school; 1 in custody

An innocent bystander is among two people seriously injured following a gunfight between a group of individuals near a school in the city's west end. Investigators say just before noon on Wednesday,...

5h ago

Poilievre calls on Liberals to scrap the temporary foreign worker program

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to scrap the temporary foreign worker program, arguing it has caused an employment crisis among young Canadians. "The Liberals have to...

5h ago

