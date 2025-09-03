Helicopter with B.C. wildfire crew makes forced landing near Pemberton

Ravi Parmar answers questions from the media after a walk along Goldstream Ave. to visit shops and talk to locals while out in Langford, B.C., on Thursday, May 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

By Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2025 5:53 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 6:56 pm.

A helicopter carrying a wildfire attack crew had to make a forced landing in a forested area near Pemberton, B.C., on Wednesday.

Forests Minister Ravi Parmar said he was relieved that everyone aboard the helicopter was accounted for and there were no critical injuries.

Parmar told a news briefing related to wildfires and heat that it happened while the crew was responding to a blaze south of Pemberton, about 150 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, where smoke has descended across the region.

Cliff Chapman, the director of provincial operations for the BC Wildfire Service, said a pilot and three wildfire staff members were on board the aircraft.

Those involved were reportedly walking following the incident, he said.

“They are being supported both by the extraction crew as well as (paramedics) and extended health (personnel) once they get back to the Pemberton base,” he said.

Parmar said it was “premature” to comment on potential contributing factors.

“When we have more information to share around the conditions of those wildland firefighters, and of course what led to that forced landing, we’ll certainly provide that.”

The Transportation Safety Board issued a statement saying it had been notified of the incident and would assess the next steps it might take.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025.

Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

