Landmark streetcar in Lisbon derails, killing 15 people

Firefighters carrying the body of a person on a stretcher at the site of a derailed electric streetcar in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 3, 2025 4:04 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 4:05 pm.

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — An electric streetcar that is one of Lisbon’s landmarks and a big draw for tourists derailed Wednesday, killing 15 people and injuring 18 others, emergency services said.

Five of the injured are in serious condition, and a child is among the injured, the National Institute for Medical Emergencies said in a statement. An unknown number of the injured are foreigners, it said.

Authorities called it an accident, the worst in the city’s recent history.

The yellow-and-white streetcar, which goes up and down a steep downtown hill in tandem with one going the opposite way, was lying on its side on the narrow road that it travels along, Portuguese television channels showed.

Its sides and top were partially crumpled, and it appeared to have crashed into a building where the road bends. Several dozen emergency workers were at the scene but most stood down after about two hours.

Eyewitnesses told local media that the streetcar careened down the hill, apparently out of control.

Lisbon Mayor Carlos Moedas told reporters at the scene that the city was in mourning. “This was a tragic accident … It’s a tragedy of the like we’ve never seen.”

President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa offered his condolence to affected families.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also sent her condolences. “It is with sadness that I learned of the derailment of the famous Elevador da Gloria,” she wrote in Portuguese on X.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known. It reportedly occurred at the start of the evening rush hour, around 6 p.m.

An investigation into the causes will begin once the rescue operation is over, the Portuguese government said in a statement.

The streetcar, known as Gloria, can carry more than 40 people, seated and standing. It is commonly used by Lisbon residents.

The streetcar, technically called a funicular, is known as Elevador da Gloria. Two streetcars run parallel to each other as they shuttle up and down the hill on a curved, traffic-free road for a few hundred meters (yards).

It is classified as a national monument.

Lisbon hosted around 8.5 million tourists last year, and the streetcar is a popular attraction. Long lines of tourists typically form for the brief ride on it.

Top Stories

Innocent bystander among 2 injured in shooting near west end school; 1 in custody

An innocent bystander is among two people seriously injured following a gunfight between a group of individuals near a school in the city's west end. Investigators say just before noon on Wednesday,...

20m ago

3 suspects sought in failed home invasion in Vaughan

Police in York Region are searching for three suspects in connection with a failed home invasion that took place on the same day a fatal shooting occurred earlier in the morning. Investigators say just...

2m ago

Closure on Highway 401 near Port Hope

The Ontario Provincial Police says there are multiple closures on Highway 401 due to multiple collisions on Wednesday afternoon. Highway 401 is closed westbound due to a collision near Townline Road...

1m ago

Boy, 12, charged with attempted murder in Markham shooting

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a shooting in Markham last month. York Regional Police say there were called to the area of McCowan Road and 14th Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on August...

1h ago

