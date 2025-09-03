Ontario bars, restaurants struggling to order from The Beer Store amid system outage

Some Ontario bars and restaurants are struggling to order beer amid a system outage on The Beer Store’s online ordering system.

The Beer Store is the primary wholesale distributor of beer to the establishments.

In a statement to 680 NewsRadio, the Beer Store confirmed they were experiencing an outage on their ordering platform. The outage started on August 27.

“Teams are working diligently to get this system back up and running,” read the statement.

The company contends deliveries are happening, but says an interim measure, bars and restaurants can purchase beer at Beer Store retail locations.

“Orders can be submitted via email or over the phone,” said The Beer Store. “Efforts remain ongoing to restore normal business operations.”

President and CEO Roy Benin apologized in a statement to their licensee customers for the interruption.

“Licensees and consumers can be assured that we will continue to get beer to the people and businesses that need it,” said Benin.

680 NewsRadio has learned the online ordering issues are not the result of a cyber attack or any interference by an outside actor.