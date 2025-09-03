Ontario bars, restaurants struggling to order from The Beer Store amid system outage

A Beer Store location in Toronto is seen on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Richard Southern

Posted September 3, 2025 11:13 am.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 11:50 am.

Some Ontario bars and restaurants are struggling to order beer amid a system outage on The Beer Store’s online ordering system.

The Beer Store is the primary wholesale distributor of beer to the establishments.

In a statement to 680 NewsRadio, the Beer Store confirmed they were experiencing an outage on their ordering platform. The outage started on August 27.

“Teams are working diligently to get this system back up and running,” read the statement.

The company contends deliveries are happening, but says an interim measure, bars and restaurants can purchase beer at Beer Store retail locations.

“Orders can be submitted via email or over the phone,” said The Beer Store. “Efforts remain ongoing to restore normal business operations.”

President and CEO Roy Benin apologized in a statement to their licensee customers for the interruption.

“Licensees and consumers can be assured that we will continue to get beer to the people and businesses that need it,” said Benin.

680 NewsRadio has learned the online ordering issues are not the result of a cyber attack or any interference by an outside actor.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Honda Indy moving to Markham, ending long-standing run in Toronto

IndyCar is coming to Markham. The open-wheel auto racing series announced on Wednesday that it's moving the Grand Prix of Toronto from Exhibition Place in the city's downtown core to the northeast community...

54m ago

Girl, 11, dies in Richmond Hill suspected arson

An 11-year-old girl has died after being injured in a fire that's believed to have been deliberately set in Richmond Hill. Emergency services were called to the fire near Skywood Drive and Rolling Hill...

0m ago

Four suspects arrested in kidnapping, home invasion in Markham

Four suspects are facing charges after a kidnapping and a home invasion that are connected in Markham, York Regional Police say. Investigators say on Sept. 1, a 29-year-old woman was driving in Markham around...

1h ago

Toronto police warn of surge in distraction thefts targeting seniors

Toronto police addressed a recent spike in distraction-style thefts across the city, a crime trend that has increasingly targeted vulnerable residents. Chief Superintendent Mandeep Mann of Field Services...

updated

26m ago

Top Stories

Honda Indy moving to Markham, ending long-standing run in Toronto

IndyCar is coming to Markham. The open-wheel auto racing series announced on Wednesday that it's moving the Grand Prix of Toronto from Exhibition Place in the city's downtown core to the northeast community...

54m ago

Girl, 11, dies in Richmond Hill suspected arson

An 11-year-old girl has died after being injured in a fire that's believed to have been deliberately set in Richmond Hill. Emergency services were called to the fire near Skywood Drive and Rolling Hill...

0m ago

Four suspects arrested in kidnapping, home invasion in Markham

Four suspects are facing charges after a kidnapping and a home invasion that are connected in Markham, York Regional Police say. Investigators say on Sept. 1, a 29-year-old woman was driving in Markham around...

1h ago

Toronto police warn of surge in distraction thefts targeting seniors

Toronto police addressed a recent spike in distraction-style thefts across the city, a crime trend that has increasingly targeted vulnerable residents. Chief Superintendent Mandeep Mann of Field Services...

updated

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Five-year-old runs away from home to eat at Chick-fil-a

A five-year-old boy was found alone at a local Chick-fil-a in Florida, where police discovered he had ran away from home for a bite to eat.

2h ago

2:17
Trump addresses online rumours about his health

U.S. President Donald Trump clears the air after viral, online rumours over the long weekend about his health. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

4:00
Father of four shot dead in front of family in Vaughan home invasion: Friends

A devastating scene in Vaughan, where friends say Aleem Farooqi was shot dead in front of his children. Brandon Choghri with more on the attack that targeted the man being remembered as a hero. 

17h ago

2:28
Federal judge rules Trump’s use of troops in L.A. immigration raids was illegal

A federal judge has ruled that U.S. President Donald Trump’s use of troops during the L.A. immigration raids over the summer was illegal. As Afua Baah reports, it comes as Chicago braces for a federal immigration enforcement operation this week.

16h ago

2:08
Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A laneway collapsed into a parking garage partially swallowing a septic truck in North York. Erica Natividad with the driver's account of of the incident and the complex work of recovering the vehicle.

17h ago

More Videos