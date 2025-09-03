Parks Canada visits increased by 10 per cent with Canada Strong Pass, Ottawa says

Kayakers in Neddy Harbour paddle through in Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador, on Monday, August 15, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2025 3:38 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 3:42 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government says the Canada Strong Pass it introduced this summer succeeded in boosting rail travel and visits to museums, historic sites and parks.

The Canada Strong Pass, which took effect on June 20 and was available until Sept. 2, offered free national museum admission to children 17 and under, and a 50 per cent discount for those aged 18 to 24.

The pass also offered free admission to national parks and sites maintained by Parks Canada.

The Department of Canadian Heritage says in a news release that early indications suggest that visits to Parks Canada sites increased by 10 per cent under the Canada Strong Pass.

It also says midsummer results showed an average 15 per cent increase in attendance at participating national museums compared to last year.

VIA Rail Canada says in a news release that more than 50,000 bookings were made using the pass, which offered free travel for children and teens aged 17 and under travelling with an adult, and discounted fares for youth aged 18 to 24.

