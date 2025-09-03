Patrick Hemingway, Ernest Hemingway’s last surviving child, dies at 97

FILE - Patrick Hemingway, son of famed author Ernest Hemingway, stands for a photo in Tanzania on Feb. 28, 1969. (AP Photo/Nair, File)

By Hillel Italie, The Associated Press

Posted September 3, 2025 8:16 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 8:33 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Hemingway, the last surviving child of Ernest Hemingway who was inspired by his father to spend years in Africa and later oversaw numerous posthumous works by the Nobel laureate, died Tuesday at age 97.

Hemingway, the second of the author’s three sons, died at his home in Bozeman, Montana, his grandson, Patrick Hemingway Adams, confirmed in a statement.

“My grandfather was the real thing: a larger than life paradox from the old world; a consummate dreamer saddled with a scientific brain. He spoke half a dozen languages and solved complicated mathematical problems for fun, but his heart truly belonged to the written and visual arts,” Adams said.

While brother Gregory Hemingway had a deeply troubled relationship with his famous parent, Patrick Hemingway spoke proudly of his background and welcomed the chance to bring up the family name or get behind a project he thought could sell or attract critical attention. In the 2022 book “Dear Papa: The Letters of Patrick and Ernest Hemingway,” father and son share stories of hunting and fishing and express mutual affection, with the author telling Patrick that “I would rather fish with you and shoot with you than anybody that I have ever known since I was a boy and this is not because we are related.”

As an executor of his father’s estate, Patrick Hemingway approved reissues of such classics as “A Farewell to Arms” and “A Moveable Feast,” featuring revised texts and additional commentary from the author’s son and others. The estate also unsettled Hemingway admirers by expanding beyond books and offering a line of products that included clothing, eyewear, rugs and “Papa’s Pilar Rum.”

Patrick’s most ambitious undertaking was the editing of “True at First Light,” a fictionalized account of Ernest Hemingway’s time in Africa in the mid-1950s that the author left unfinished at the time of his death. Patrick assembled the 1999 release from some 800 pages of manuscripts, cutting the length by more than half. “True at First Light” was highly anticipated, but ended up disappointing readers and critics, some of whom faulted Patrick for exploiting the family name.

Asked by NPR if he read his father’s work, Patrick replied: “Pretty often, because I have a commercial interest. … I have to read it in order to be competent in the marketing of it and the management of it.”

Hemingway managed a long life in a family haunted by suicide and mental illness: Ernest Hemingway’s father, Clarence, killed himself in 1928, and the author did the same in 1961. Gregory Hemingway suffered from alcoholism and depression and died in a jail cell in 2001 after being arrested for indecent exposure. Patrick’s half-niece, the actor and model Margaux Hemingway, died from an overdose of phenobarbital in 1996. (Jack Hemingway, the eldest son, died in 2000).

Inheriting his father’s round face and stocky build, Patrick Hemingway was born in Kansas City, Missouri, to Ernest Hemingway and the second of his four wives, Pauline Pfeiffer. Because the author rarely stayed in one place for an extended time, the Hemingways lived everywhere from Cuba and Spain to Wyoming and Key West, Florida during Patrick’s childhood (Ernest and Pauline divorced in 1940). Patrick Hemingway would recall his father’s various “trophy mounts” of animals hunted down on safari and how they were “tastefully distributed throughout every room” of their Key West house, including a wildebeest that hung in the bedroom of Patrick and Gregory.

The displays made East Africa a dream destination for Patrick, a “promised land.” After graduating from Harvard University, he used inheritance money to buy a farm in Tanganyika (now Tanzania), where he was a hunter, safari guide, educator and forestry officer in the Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations.

Patrick Hemingway was married twice, to Henrietta Broyles and Carol Thompson, and had a daughter, Mina Hemingway, with his first wife. From the mid-1970s until his death, he was based in Bozeman. Ernest Hemingway spent his final years in the neighboring state of Idaho.

“Sometimes I think of him when I could just barely remember him, you know, when he was just someone who’d kissed you and you didn’t really want to be kissed because the whiskers were a little bit rough on your face,” Patrick told NPR in 2008. “And later on it was, you know, when he came to Africa … and we’d be riding at night just having fun, you know.

“I remember him in every stage of his life.”

___

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org.

Hillel Italie, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Online hotline launched for parents to contact TDSB and TCDSB trustees

Students across Toronto are returning to school without access to their elected trustees, but a local man has come up with a solution. Parents with children in the Toronto District School Board (TDSB)...

3h ago

Innocent bystander among 2 injured in shooting near west end school; 1 in custody

An innocent bystander is among two people seriously injured following a gunfight between a group of individuals near a school in the city's west end. Investigators say just before noon on Wednesday,...

3h ago

Poilievre calls on Liberals to scrap the temporary foreign worker program

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to scrap the temporary foreign worker program, arguing it has caused an employment crisis among young Canadians. "The Liberals have to...

4h ago

Woman, 43, in custody after stabbing a 67-year-old man

A 67-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, police say. The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. at 4301 Kingston Road, in the West Hill neighbourhood. Police responded...

38m ago

Top Stories

Online hotline launched for parents to contact TDSB and TCDSB trustees

Students across Toronto are returning to school without access to their elected trustees, but a local man has come up with a solution. Parents with children in the Toronto District School Board (TDSB)...

3h ago

Innocent bystander among 2 injured in shooting near west end school; 1 in custody

An innocent bystander is among two people seriously injured following a gunfight between a group of individuals near a school in the city's west end. Investigators say just before noon on Wednesday,...

3h ago

Poilievre calls on Liberals to scrap the temporary foreign worker program

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to scrap the temporary foreign worker program, arguing it has caused an employment crisis among young Canadians. "The Liberals have to...

4h ago

Woman, 43, in custody after stabbing a 67-year-old man

A 67-year-old man is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, police say. The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. at 4301 Kingston Road, in the West Hill neighbourhood. Police responded...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Richmond Hill house fire now a murder investigation after 11-year-old girl dies in hospital

The death of an 11-year-old girl after a house fire in Richmond Hill is now a murder investigation. Shauna Hunt with more from police

2h ago

2:17
Toronto Police warn of surge in distraction thefts targeting seniors

Police say reports of distraction thefts are soaring in Toronto and the victims are predominantly seniors. Erica Natividad with the numbers and the concern over how violent these encounters are becoming.

2h ago

3:12
Police investigating second break-in just after fatal Vaughan home invasion

Police are investigating another violent home invasion, less than a kilometre away from where masked suspects shot and killed Aleem Farooqi. Brandon Choghri with the disturbing video of the break-in, and safety concerns from residents.

2h ago

0:32
Beer Store announces 6 more closures for November

The Beer Store announced it will be shutting down six more locations as the company continues to undergo major changes.

7h ago

0:56
Armed suspects caught on camera breaking down door in failed home invasion

Doorbell camera captured footage of three suspects attempting to break into a Vaughan home by smashing through the front door window.

7h ago

More Videos