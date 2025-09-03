Plant-based food brand Yves Veggie Cuisine to be discontinued

TORONTO — Plant-based food brand Yves Veggie Cuisine is being discontinued after 40 years in business.

The brand, which is owned by Hain Celestial Group, says the decision wasn’t made lightly.

It says there have been several years of sales declines in the meat-free category, making the business “increasingly challenging and difficult to sustain.”

Yves Veggie Cuisine offers a range of plant-based products, including veggie ham and burger patties, to vegan and vegetarian customers.

The company says it is still producing for now, and consumers will be able to find its products in grocery stores into the early winter of this year.

Hain says it acknowledges the announcement may be disappointing to many of its loyal consumers, and thanked them for their commitment to the brand over the years.