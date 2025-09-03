Poilievre calls on Liberals to scrap the temporary foreign worker program

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre called for the end to the federal temporary foreign worker program, saying the program is taking away jobs from Canadians.

By Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2025 10:24 am.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 11:52 am.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the Liberals to scrap the temporary foreign worker program and stop issuing visas under the program, arguing it has caused an employment crisis among young Canadians.

“The Liberals have to answer why is it that they’re shutting our own youth out of jobs and replacing them with low-wage, temporary foreign workers from poor countries who are ultimately being exploited,” Poilievre told a news conference Wednesday morning in Mississauga, Ont.

“We want Canadian workers to have Canadian jobs. We want to bring back high wages.”

Poilievre called out fast-food chains he claims are hiring foreigners over locals. He cited Tim Hortons’ use of the TFW program and took aim at Booster Juice over a job posting he said calls specifically for temporary foreign workers. The Canadian Press has asked both companies for comment.

The Conservative leader said his party will be showcasing “the most egregious cases of corporate elites profiting by shutting Canadians out of jobs in favour of low-wage, temporary foreign workers.”

He accused the government of creating conditions that frustrate the efforts of young people to start their working lives.

“The time has come for decisive action, to stop the Liberals from using our immigration system to pad the pockets of corporate elites and other insiders, at the expense of Canadian jobs,” he said.

Poilievre also said Prime Minister Mark Carney has not lived up to his promise to launch major infrastructure projects, adding the government has been calling meetings instead of getting things built.

He also predicted that Carney will have a much higher deficit than his predecessor Justin Trudeau in the budget his government is expected to table next month.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Honda Indy moving to Markham, ending long-standing run in Toronto

IndyCar is coming to Markham. The open-wheel auto racing series announced on Wednesday that it's moving the Grand Prix of Toronto from Exhibition Place in the city's downtown core to the northeast community...

54m ago

Girl, 11, dies in Richmond Hill suspected arson

An 11-year-old girl has died after being injured in a fire that's believed to have been deliberately set in Richmond Hill. Emergency services were called to the fire near Skywood Drive and Rolling Hill...

1m ago

Four suspects arrested in kidnapping, home invasion in Markham

Four suspects are facing charges after a kidnapping and a home invasion that are connected in Markham, York Regional Police say. Investigators say on Sept. 1, a 29-year-old woman was driving in Markham around...

1h ago

Ontario bars, restaurants struggling to order from The Beer Store amid system outage

Some Ontario bars and restaurants are struggling to order beer amid a system outage on The Beer Store's online ordering system. The Beer Store is the primary wholesale distributor of beer to the establishments....

5m ago

Top Stories

Honda Indy moving to Markham, ending long-standing run in Toronto

IndyCar is coming to Markham. The open-wheel auto racing series announced on Wednesday that it's moving the Grand Prix of Toronto from Exhibition Place in the city's downtown core to the northeast community...

54m ago

Girl, 11, dies in Richmond Hill suspected arson

An 11-year-old girl has died after being injured in a fire that's believed to have been deliberately set in Richmond Hill. Emergency services were called to the fire near Skywood Drive and Rolling Hill...

1m ago

Four suspects arrested in kidnapping, home invasion in Markham

Four suspects are facing charges after a kidnapping and a home invasion that are connected in Markham, York Regional Police say. Investigators say on Sept. 1, a 29-year-old woman was driving in Markham around...

1h ago

Ontario bars, restaurants struggling to order from The Beer Store amid system outage

Some Ontario bars and restaurants are struggling to order beer amid a system outage on The Beer Store's online ordering system. The Beer Store is the primary wholesale distributor of beer to the establishments....

5m ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Five-year-old runs away from home to eat at Chick-fil-a

A five-year-old boy was found alone at a local Chick-fil-a in Florida, where police discovered he had ran away from home for a bite to eat.

2h ago

2:17
Trump addresses online rumours about his health

U.S. President Donald Trump clears the air after viral, online rumours over the long weekend about his health. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

4:00
Father of four shot dead in front of family in Vaughan home invasion: Friends

A devastating scene in Vaughan, where friends say Aleem Farooqi was shot dead in front of his children. Brandon Choghri with more on the attack that targeted the man being remembered as a hero. 

17h ago

2:28
Federal judge rules Trump’s use of troops in L.A. immigration raids was illegal

A federal judge has ruled that U.S. President Donald Trump’s use of troops during the L.A. immigration raids over the summer was illegal. As Afua Baah reports, it comes as Chicago braces for a federal immigration enforcement operation this week.

16h ago

2:08
Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A laneway collapsed into a parking garage partially swallowing a septic truck in North York. Erica Natividad with the driver's account of of the incident and the complex work of recovering the vehicle.

17h ago

More Videos