Springer homers twice as Blue Jays beat Reds 12-9 despite shaky pitching

The American League East-leading Blue Jays have 23 blown saves this season including Monday's 5-4 loss in the series opener, but Jeff Hoffman allowed one hit in the ninth for his 30th save. Photo: AP.

By The Associated Press

Posted September 3, 2025 5:53 am.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 5:58 am.

George Springer went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs, Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays held on for a 12-9 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night.

The American League East-leading Blue Jays have 23 blown saves this season, including Monday’s 5-4 loss in the series opener, but Jeff Hoffman allowed one hit in the ninth for his 30th save.

Louis Varland (4-3) allowed one hit in 1 2/3 innings of relief.

Blue Jays starting pitcher Jose Berrios was lifted after only two innings, allowing six runs (only two earned) on five hits, including a home run. He struck out two and walked two batters. Berrios has now given up 10 earned runs in his last three starts, dating back to Aug. 17.

Southpaw Eric Lauer, who was recently moved to the bullpen, didn’t fare much better, scattering five hits and being charged with two earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Reds’ scheduled starter Nick Lodolo was scratched due to illness, so Scott Barlow (6-3) was called upon to make his first career start. Things didn’t go well for the 32-year-old right-hander. 

Springer led off with his 25th homer of the season. Barlow then walked three straight batters to load the bases, and Alejandro Kirk’s bases-clearing double made the score 4-0.

Brent Suter replaced Barlow in the second inning and didn’t fare any better. Bichette’s three-run homer, his 18th of the season, made the score 8-1.

Springer’s second home run, a two-run shot off Suter, made the score 10-6 in the fourth. It was his 29th multihomer game, second this season. 

Daulton Varsho’s solo homer, his second in as many nights, came off Connor Phillips in the seventh to make the score 11-8. 

TJ Friedl’s solo homer off Seranthony Domínguez in the eighth made the score 11-9.

Springer now has 62 career leadoff homers, including a franchise-best 23 for the Blue Jays. He ranks second in major league history behind Rickey Henderson, who had 81 leadoff homers.

Blue Jays RHP Shane Bieber (1-1, 2.38 ERA) and Reds RHP Zack Littell (9-8, 3.63) will start the series finale on Wednesday. 

Top Stories

'In front of his daughters': Vaughan father of 4 fatally shot during home invasion

York Regional Police say a father of four killed inside his Vaughan home early Sunday morning was fatally shot by a suspect in front of his children. Officers were called to a residence on Andreeta...

1h ago

Man critically injured following overnight shooting in Mississauga

A man in his 30s suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in Mississauga overnight, Peel Regional Police say. Officers were called to the Southdown Road and Royal Windsor Drive area at around...

56m ago

43-year-old woman in custody after the stabbing of a man in Scarborough

A man in his 60s is dead after a stabbing in Scarborough on Tuesday evening, police say. The incident happened around 6:50 p.m. at 4301 Kingston Road, in the West Hill neighbourhood. Police responded...

7h ago

Doug Ford pours out bottle of Crown Royal over upcoming Ontario plant closure

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reacted angrily Tuesday to news of the closure of a plant that bottles Crown Royal, pouring out a bottle at a press conference and encouraging others to dump the whisky as well. Spirits...

14h ago

