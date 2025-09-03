Double shooting under investigation in Toronto’s west end, arrest made

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 3, 2025 12:30 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 1:05 pm.

Toronto police are investigating a double shooting that took place early Wednesday afternoon in the city’s west end.

Officers were called to the Keele Street and Donald Avenue area just before 12:30 p.m. following reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, police located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics tell CityNews that they were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police initially said two people were in custody, but have since stated that one arrest has been made. A firearm has also been located. Investigators have not confirmed whether the incident was targeted.

Southbound Keele Street has been closed in the area, and police are urging motorists to avoid the scene.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Top Stories

Boy, 12, charged with attempted murder in Markham shooting

A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection to a shooting in Markham last month. York Regional Police say there were called to the area of McCowan Road and 14th Avenue around 5:20 p.m. on August...

1h ago

Honda Indy moving to Markham, ending long-standing run in Toronto

The Grand Prix of Toronto is one of the oldest races on the IndyCar schedule, with the first race held in 1986.

38m ago

Girl, 11, dies in Richmond Hill suspected arson

An 11-year-old girl has died after being injured in a fire that's believed to have been deliberately set in Richmond Hill. Emergency services were called to the fire near Skywood Drive and Rolling Hill...

1h ago

Four suspects arrested in kidnapping, home invasion in Markham

Four suspects are facing charges after a kidnapping and a home invasion that are connected in Markham, York Regional Police say. Investigators say on Sept. 1, a 29-year-old woman was driving in Markham around...

9m ago

