Toronto police are investigating a double shooting that took place early Wednesday afternoon in the city’s west end.

Officers were called to the Keele Street and Donald Avenue area just before 12:30 p.m. following reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, police located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics tell CityNews that they were transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police initially said two people were in custody, but have since stated that one arrest has been made. A firearm has also been located. Investigators have not confirmed whether the incident was targeted.

Southbound Keele Street has been closed in the area, and police are urging motorists to avoid the scene.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.