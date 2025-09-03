The man responsible for a violent incident that left one person dead and claimed the life of Toronto Police Service Dog (TPS) Bingo was sentenced on Tuesday.

The sentencing took place following a high-profile case that drew widespread attention after the July 2023 shooting in Etobicoke. According to Toronto police, the individual fatally shot a Toronto man, fired at responding officers, and killed Bingo during a confrontation that ended in gunfire.

Bingo, a German Shepherd trained in suspect apprehension, was hailed as a hero for shielding his handler and fellow officers during the exchange. He was fatally shot while pursuing the armed suspect, who was later apprehended.

“Today’s sentencing brings the criminal case to a conclusion, but the loss of PSD Bingo remains deeply felt,” said Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw in a statement released Tuesday. “He made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our officers and our city. We honour Bingo’s courage, the dedication of our members and the lives impacted by this incident.”

Today’s sentencing brings the criminal case to a conclusion, but the loss of PSD Bingo remains deeply felt. He made the ultimate sacrifice protecting our officers and our city. We honour Bingo’s courage, the dedication of our members and the lives impacted by this incident. https://t.co/aIjD5O6LOq — Chief Myron Demkiw (@TPSMyronDemkiw) September 2, 2025

Toronto police emphasized that the case serves as a stark reminder of the risks officers face daily.

“Bingo was killed in the line of duty, shielding his handler and fellow officers. He will always be remembered as a hero,” the statement read.

The death of Bingo sparked an outpouring of public support and tributes across the city, with many calling for greater recognition of police service animals. A memorial was held in his honour, days after the police dog’s death.

The identity of the convicted individual and details of the sentencing were not publicly disclosed at the time of publication.