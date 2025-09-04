Carney promises ‘military assistance’ in Ukraine at virtual meeting of allies

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy take part in a joint press conference at Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug. 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press

Posted September 4, 2025 12:18 pm.

Last Updated September 4, 2025 12:37 pm.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office says he told Ukraine’s allies today that Canada is willing to deploy “direct and scalable military assistance” in a post-ceasefire Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Carney took part virtually in a meeting of the pro-Ukraine “Coalition of the Willing.”

It says Carney affirmed Canada’s commitment to the coalition and its willingness to provide military support for a ceasefire.

Following today’s coalition meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron said 26 of Ukraine’s allies have pledged to deploy a “reassurance force” once the war with Russia ends with a peace agreement or ceasefire.

Macron said the countries committed to deploying troops in Ukraine, or maintaining a presence on land, at sea, or in the air.

Experts have said committing Canadian troops to Ukraine likely would mean shutting down Canada’s Latvia mission, which Carney recently announced would be extended to 2029.

– With files from the Associated Press and Kyle Duggan

