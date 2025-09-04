Carney promises ‘military assistance’ in Ukraine at virtual meeting of allies

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office says he told Ukraine’s allies today that Canada is willing to deploy “direct and scalable military assistance” in a post-ceasefire Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s Office says Carney took part virtually in a meeting of the pro-Ukraine “Coalition of the Willing.”

It says Carney affirmed Canada’s commitment to the coalition and its willingness to provide military support for a ceasefire.

Following today’s coalition meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron said 26 of Ukraine’s allies have pledged to deploy a “reassurance force” once the war with Russia ends with a peace agreement or ceasefire.

Macron said the countries committed to deploying troops in Ukraine, or maintaining a presence on land, at sea, or in the air.

Experts have said committing Canadian troops to Ukraine likely would mean shutting down Canada’s Latvia mission, which Carney recently announced would be extended to 2029.

– With files from the Associated Press and Kyle Duggan