Eagles’ Jalen Carter ejected for spitting on Cowboys’ Dak Prescott

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) walks off the field after being disqualified for unsportsman like conduct before an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

By Dan Gelston, The Associated Press

Posted September 4, 2025 9:10 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2025 5:36 am.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected moments after a pregame Super Bowl championship celebration for spitting on Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott.

Carter was tossed six seconds into Thursday night’s NFL season opener for unsportsmanlike conduct. The Eagles were hit with a 15-yard penalty before the first snap from scrimmage, and the Cowboys scored on the opening drive on Javonte Williams’ 1-yard touchdown run.

Prescott and Carter exchanged words after the opening kickoff, and Carter spit on Prescott’s jersey before backing away. Prescott quickly motioned to a nearby official who threw the flag and sent Carter packing. Fans booed as Carter walked off slowly, holding his helmet in his hands behind his back.

The Eagles took Carter out of Georgia with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

The 24-year-old Carter has quickly blossomed into one of the top defensive lineman and played a key role in helping the Eagles win the Super Bowl last season.

Just this week, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio praised the edge Carter brought to the unit.

“I don’t know that nastiness is the right word,” Fangio said. “I just think he has to play with the right mindset to reach his potential, or come close to reaching his potential. He’s just got to be on top of the details, play with great effort, and be focused.”

He couldn’t stay focused long enough in the opener to take a defensive snap.

Carter’s stock in the 2023 draft slid because of his role in a fatal car crash in college that killed a teammate, offensive lineman Devin Willock, and a Georgia recruiting staffer, Chandler LeCroy.

Carter was given one year of probation and fined $1,000 after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing related to the wreck.

The Eagles felt they had the right veteran leadership and the professional kind of environment that could help him thrive and put off-field issues behind him.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said during training camp last month that Carter had developed into a force.

“Jalen’s shown how dominating he can be as a player,” he said. “When you have that guy and when defensive offensive linemen are sliding to that guy, it creates opportunities for the guys playing next to him. You have to count for him. If you’re going to block him one on one, he’s got a great chance to win those matchups. I mean, he’s that kind of player and he’s a special player.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Dan Gelston, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Portuguese police confirm two Canadians dead in Lisbon funicular crash

Police say two Canadians are among the 16 dead in Lisbon after a funicular derailed in the Portuguese capital on Wednesday, The Associated Press reports. The dead also included five Portuguese nationals,...

24m ago

One person critically injured in stabbing at Toronto apartment building

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Toronto's west end early Friday morning. CityNews received a tip about the incident, which occurred around...

updated

1h ago

Toronto tenants, landlord reach agreement after lengthy rent dispute, eviction threat

Tenants at three buildings in Toronto's east end and their landlord say they have reached an agreement to end a public battle that lasted more than two years. In May 2023, around 100 residents of 71,...

1h ago

New video shows moment Parkside Drive speed camera is cut down

It's a question that's been asked many times over the past few months: Who keeps vandalizing one of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras? Video footage has emerged that might help...

12h ago

