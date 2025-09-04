Two dead, including suspect, in mass stabbing on Manitoba First Nation

One person has been killed and six people have been taken to hospital after a mass stabbing at Hollow Water First Nation — roughly 200 km northeast of Winnipeg — on Thursday morning.

Mounties from Powerview and several other detachments responded to the First Nation after responding to a report that multiple people had been stabbed.

Officers were at the scene within minutes of the reports.

RCMP have confirmed that six people have been taken to hospital, and one person was killed during the attack. It is believed that two of the victims have been airlifted to Winnipeg.

Mounties note that the suspect in the incident has also died, but have not confirmed how at this time.

A heavy police presence is expected in the area.

Due to the incident, Provincial Road 304 has been closed in both directions south of Black River First Nation.

“Due to the tragic events that happened in our community this morning, the Chief and Council would like everyone to know that they are aware of the situation and are working alongside the RCMP,” said Hollow Water First Nation in a letter to residents. “Chief and Council would like to express their condolences to the families and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

The letter added that crisis and response teams from the SCO and SERDC are on their way to the community.

An investigation is ongoing, and an update from the RCMP is expected on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story.