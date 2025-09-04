Justin Bieber announces ‘Swag ll’ will arrive Friday

FILE - Justin Bieber attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By Maria Sherman, The Associated Press

Posted September 4, 2025 11:37 am.

Last Updated September 4, 2025 12:13 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Never say never… again? In July, Justin Bieber surprised fans by releasing his seventh studio album, “Swag,” hours after he teased it on billboards and social media posts. It turns out, he wasn’t done yet. On Thursday morning, Bieber shared that “Swag II” will arrive on Friday.

The Canadian popstar posted the release’s artwork on Instagram — a pale pink background with the text “Swag II” featured in the center. It contrasts with the cover of “Swag,” which also featured only the album’s title, but on a black background.

Bieber also shared an image of himself, his wife model Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin), and their infant son, Jack Blues Bieber.

“Swag II Tonight Midnight,” he wrote in the caption.

Because it is yet another surprise drop, little is known about the forthcoming release. The same was true of “Swag.” That album, across 21 tracks, explored themes of love, life and fatherhood. Some of the strongest songs include “Daisies,” Bieber’s slow-burn alt-R&B performed atop lo-fi guitar, “Go Baby,” a celebration of his wife and “Devotion,” which features rising R&B voice Dijon.

Before “Swag II” and “Swag,” Bieber hadn’t released a new album since 2021’s “Justice.”

And in 2023, Bieber sold the rights to his music — all six of his albums, including hits like “Sorry” and “Baby” — to Hipgnosis, a U.K-based music investment company. The deal’s financial details were not disclosed.

Top Stories

Markham shooting victim's family outraged after 12-year-old suspect released on bail

The family of the victim in a Markham shooting is speaking out after they learned that the 12-year-old boy charged with attempted murder has already been released on bail — despite allegedly committing...

1h ago

Two dead, including suspect, in mass stabbing on Manitoba First Nation

One person has been killed and six people have been taken to hospital after a mass stabbing at Hollow Water First Nation -- roughly 200 km northeast of Winnipeg -- on Thursday morning. Mounties from...

Developing

7m ago

Carney sending MP Blois to China to help Saskatchewan push back on canola tariffs

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney's office says he is sending his parliamentary secretary to China to join Saskatchewan's efforts to get Beijing to scrap its canola tariffs and address other "trade...

23m ago

Man charged in alleged sexual assaults of underage girls across Toronto, GTA

A 49-year-old man from York Region is facing a series of criminal charges following a months-long investigation into alleged sexual assaults involving multiple underage victims. Between February 2024...

1h ago

