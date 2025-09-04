Kiefer Sutherland hopes Canada and U.S. can go back to being friends

MONTREAL — Actor Kiefer Sutherland says the ongoing trade war between Canada and the U.S. is unfortunate, but he hopes the situation can go back to normal soon.

He says Canada has long been a very loyal friend and ally to the U.S.

The star of the Fox drama series 24 turned whisky entrepreneur made the comments in Montreal while announcing the expansion of his own Red Bank Whisky into the Quebec market.

He co-founded the whisky distilled in Nova Scotia in 2022, alongside three friends.

The whisky, now available in every Canadian province, is also sold in the United Kingdom.

Sutherland says it is not economically viable for the company to sell its product in the U.S. at the moment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press