Statistics Canada reports merchandise trade deficit $4.9 billion in July

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to $4.9 billion in July as exports rose and imports fell.

The agency says the result compared with a revised deficit of $6.0 billion in June.

The result for July came as exports rose 0.9 per cent to $61.9 billion with exports of energy products up 4.2 per cent boosted by a 2.3 per cent increase in crude oil exports.

Exports of motor vehicles and parts increased 6.6 per cent in July as Statistics Canada says seasonal stoppages at the auto assembly plants were less severe this year because of the production slowdown caused by, among other things, U.S. tariffs.

Total imports fell 0.7 per cent to $66.8 billion in July as imports of industrial machinery, equipment and parts dropped following the one-time import of a module for an oil project off the coast of Newfoundland in June.

In volume terms, Statistics Canada says exports rose 1.6 per cent in July, while imports fell 0.9 per cent.