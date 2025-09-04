Blue Jays tie season-high with five homers in 13-9 win over Reds

George Springer had one of Toronto’s five home runs as the Blue Jays rallied from five runs down to beat the Cincinnati Reds 13-9 on Wednesday night.

Daulton Varsho and Alejandro Kirk hit consecutive homers in the fourth inning, and Addison Barger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went back-to-back in the fifth. The Blue Jays tied a season-high with five home runs.

AL-East leading Toronto went deep 11 times and scored 29 runs in the three-game series, setting up a big weekend matchup with the second-place Yankees beginning Friday.

Things we love to see:



FIVE Blue Jays Homers ???? https://t.co/7TTHi8Thow pic.twitter.com/JQQh06Ubwn — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 4, 2025

Cincinnati remained five games behind the New York Mets for the third NL wild-card spot. The Reds and Mets begin a three-game series on Friday.

The Reds scored five times in the second inning against Blue Jays starter Shane Bieber. Jose Trevino had a two-run single, Matt McLain an RBI single, and Noelvi Marte added a two-run double.

Bieber (2-1) did not allow another run or a hit over his final four innings, and the Blue Jays took advantage of Zack Littell’s tendency to allow home runs.

Springer’s third homer in two games got the Blue Jays on the scoreboard in the third inning, and Barger’s two-run shot in the fifth tied the score 5-5. Guerrero then put Toronto ahead against reliever Nick Martinez (10-11).

The Blue Jays were trailing 5-0 with two outs and nobody on in the third when Springer homered to start the comeback. It was Springer’s 27th of the season.

Littell allowed five runs and seven hits — four homers — in 4 1/3 innings. He has given up a major-league leading 34 home runs in 28 starts this season for the Rays and Reds.

Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (8-10, 3.75) will start Friday’s series opener against the Yankees.