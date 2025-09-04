Trump to attend the US Open men’s final Sunday, marking another trip to a major sporting event

President Donald Trump listens as first lady Melania Trump repeats a question for him during a dinner in the State Dinning Room of the White House, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted September 4, 2025 10:34 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2025 5:36 am.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will attend Sunday’s men’s final of the U.S. Open, returning to a tournament he once frequently attended for the first time in a decade.

The White House confirmed the visit Thursday night. Trump is expected to make a daytrip to Queens, New York, and return to Washington after the match, which begins at 2 p.m. No. 1 seed and defending champion Jannik Sinner is playing Felix Auger-Aliassime on Friday. The other semifinal match features Novak Djokovic against Carlos Alcaraz.

For decades as a New York-area real estate mogul and, later, reality TV star, Trump was a fixture at the Grand Slam tournament, often sitting in the suite’s balcony during night-session matches. He frequently would be shown on arena’s video screens.

But Trump hasn’t attended since he was booed at a quarterfinals match in September 2015, months after launching his 2016 presidential campaign. In recent years, including between his terms as president, Trump primarily lives not in New York but at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

The Trump Organization once controlled a suite at the U.S. Open which was adjacent to the television broadcasting booth in Arthur Ashe Stadium, but suspended it in 2017, during the first year of Trump’s first term.

This weekend’s trip is yet another example of Trump building the bulk of his domestic presidential travel not around policy announcements or campaign-style rallies, but playing weekend golf at courses he owns and attending major sporting events. There, the roar of the crowd sometimes features as many people booing at the president as cheering him.

Trump has previously been to the Super Bowl in New Orleans and the Daytona 500 in Florida, as well as UFC fights in Miami and Newark, New Jersey, the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia and the FIFA Club World Cup final in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Despite Trump’s past association with the tournament, having a sitting president attend is unusual. It hasn’t happened since Bill Clinton went to the 2000 tournament, though former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, attended the event’s opening night in 2023.

Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Portuguese police confirm two Canadians dead in Lisbon funicular crash

Police say two Canadians are among the 16 dead in Lisbon after a funicular derailed in the Portuguese capital on Wednesday, The Associated Press reports. The dead also included five Portuguese nationals,...

24m ago

One person critically injured in stabbing at Toronto apartment building

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Toronto's west end early Friday morning. CityNews received a tip about the incident, which occurred around...

updated

1h ago

Toronto tenants, landlord reach agreement after lengthy rent dispute, eviction threat

Tenants at three buildings in Toronto's east end and their landlord say they have reached an agreement to end a public battle that lasted more than two years. In May 2023, around 100 residents of 71,...

1h ago

New video shows moment Parkside Drive speed camera is cut down

It's a question that's been asked many times over the past few months: Who keeps vandalizing one of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras? Video footage has emerged that might help...

12h ago

Top Stories

Portuguese police confirm two Canadians dead in Lisbon funicular crash

Police say two Canadians are among the 16 dead in Lisbon after a funicular derailed in the Portuguese capital on Wednesday, The Associated Press reports. The dead also included five Portuguese nationals,...

24m ago

One person critically injured in stabbing at Toronto apartment building

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Toronto's west end early Friday morning. CityNews received a tip about the incident, which occurred around...

updated

1h ago

Toronto tenants, landlord reach agreement after lengthy rent dispute, eviction threat

Tenants at three buildings in Toronto's east end and their landlord say they have reached an agreement to end a public battle that lasted more than two years. In May 2023, around 100 residents of 71,...

1h ago

New video shows moment Parkside Drive speed camera is cut down

It's a question that's been asked many times over the past few months: Who keeps vandalizing one of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras? Video footage has emerged that might help...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Cooler temperatures and sweater weather

The GTA will see windy conditions tomorrow, with some areas seeing stronger gusts than others, temperatures remain cool for the weekend, and next week..

12h ago

1:44
New video captures Parkside Drive speed camera being cut down

New video has emerged showing the moment the Parkside Drive speed camera was cut down in May. Erica Natividad with how it was captured and the frustration from the local community safety group. 

13h ago

2:17
Two Canadians feared dead in Lisbon funicular derailment

Portuguese authorities believe two Canadians are among the dead after a Lisbon funicular derailed Wednesday. Michelle Mackey reports.

14h ago

2:24
TIFF returns for 50th golden anniversary

The Toronto International Film Festival is kicking off its 50th golden anniversary with a line-up of 291 films and celebrities.

19h ago

0:45
Canadian among injured in fatal Lisbon funicular derailment

More than a dozen people have died and many more injured, including a Canadian, after Lisbon's long-standing Elevador da Gloria funicular derailed.

18h ago

More Videos