Weekend need-to-know: TIFF brings the stars to Toronto

TORONTO, CANADA - SEPTEMBER 7 : People walk along the King Street during the opening night of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Ontario on September 7, 2023. (Photo by Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) 2023 Anadolu Agency

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 4, 2025 9:58 am.

One of the busiest times of the year kicks off this weekend with droves of movie-lovers heading into the city for the Toronto International Film Festival. Keep in mind, there will be a TTC closure and streetcar diversions this weekend.

Toronto International Film Festival

Celebrities will be gracing the streets of Toronto over the next 10 days at movie premieres and other exciting events for the annual Toronto International Film Festival.

A full guide on the movies and actors that you can catch can be found here.

A section of King Street West between Peter Street and University Avenue will also be transformed into a pedestrian-only zone for the kick of TIFF from September 4-7.

The four-day celebration will include free entertainment, immersive activities and a lively mix of food, drinks, art and culture.

The Rogers TIFF 50 Timescape event and installation will also be running from Sept. 5 to 7 in Yorkville. It’s located on Yorkville Avenue between Hazelton Avenue and Bellair Street and is free to attend.

Live nightly musical acts will include performances by a few members from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band and the Casa Loma Symphony Orchestra. The music will be movie scores from films that screened at TIFF.

The installation will also include interactive multimedia content, archival images, on-stage conversations with directors and even a large screen featuring live feed moments from the red carpet at Roy Thomson Hall and recaps of the previous day’s events.

Taste of the Kingsway

It will be a weekend of food, music and fun at the Taste of the Kingsway this weekend.

The South Etobicoke festival will take over Bloor Street from Prince Edward Drive to Montgomery Road starting Friday afternoon and running through until Sunday.

There will be international food vendors and extended patio’s from The Kingsway’s restaurants and stores along with live performances, a beverage garden and a dog show.

Get ready for a weekend of food, music, and family fun at South Etobicoke’s largest street festival — Taste of The Kingsway is back from September 5–7, 2025! Presented by Mantella Corporation

A full lineup of the performances can be found on their website.

Cabbagetown Festival

Celebrate the community spirit, diversity and history of Cabbagetown at their annual festival this weekend.

There will be eclectic shopping, performances and mouthwatering food. The event kicks off on Saturday at 11 a.m. and runs through Sunday at 7 p.m.

The festival is free and happening at Parliament and Carlton Streets.

Trinbago Toronto Festival

The 4th annual Trinbago Toronto Festival is happening this year.

With over 40,000 attendees last year, the festival features the academia, cuisine, sport, film, music, business and innovation from Trinidad and Tobago

At Nathan Phillips Square, festival organizers hope to inspire Trinbagonians and showcase their warmth, ingenuity and resilience with Trinidad and Tobago cuisine, and cultural performances.

The festival is free to attend and runs from Friday to Sunday.

Toronto Vegandale Festival

Toronto’s Vegandale Festival is back at Woodbine Park to celebrate all things vegan.

There will be vendors from around the world bring their best and newest to Vegandale along with music and interactive art.

Tickets are still available for the festival.

TTC/GO closures

Line 2 Weekend closure

Subway service on Line 2 between Kipling and Islington stations will be replaced by shuttle buses on Saturday, September 6 and Sunday, September 7, due to signal work.

Regular subway service will resume on Monday, September 8, at 6 a.m.

Streetcar service adjustments for TIFF

Service on the 503 Kingston Road (buses are currently replacing streetcars), 504/304 King and 508 Lakeshore lines will be affected by TIFF. Full details can be found here.

Barrie GO Line service adjustment

Starting on Saturday, September 6, until end of service on Sunday September 7, Barrie Line rail service will be temporarily modified to accommodate track work.

During this time, there will be no GO Train service on the Barrie Line. GO Buses will replace train service and will run between Barrie Transit Terminal and Highway 407 Bus Terminal.

There will be no GO Transit service at Downsview Park GO or Union stations. Customers traveling to and from those stations are encouraged to use the TTC.

More details can be found here.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.

With files from Denio Lourenco

Top Stories

Fashion designer Giorgio Armani dead at 91

MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani, the iconic Italian designer who turned the concept of understated elegance into a multibillion-dollar fashion empire, has died, his fashion house confirmed. He was 91. Armani...

3m ago

TIFF 2025: A guide to the hottest parties, movie premieres and celeb sightings

The Toronto International Film Festival is returning for its fiftieth edition and is slated to bring a slew of A-list celebrities to town for 10 straight days of red carpet movie premieres. This year’s...
Another beluga and a seal have died at Marineland. The deaths caught Doug Ford's attention

Another beluga whale and a harbour seal have died at Marineland, and those deaths have caught the attention of Ontario Premier Doug Ford, The Canadian Press has learned. The beluga death marks the 20th...

27m ago

TIFF 2025: Here's how TTC streetcar service will be impacted

The TTC will see changes on its 503 Kingston Road, 504/304 King and 508 Lakeshore routes due to TIFF festivities in downtown Toronto.

20h ago

