York police looking for family of non-verbal man found in Richmond Hill

Police are looking for the family of a non-verbal man found wandering in Richmond Hill. HANDOUT/York Regional Police.

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 4, 2025 11:37 am.

York Regional Police are looking for the family of a non-verbal man found in Richmond Hill on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the Elgin Mills Road West and Bathurst Street area for reports of a male wandering the neighbourhood, apparently lost.

The man appeared disoriented and could not tell the police any identifying information or his home address.

Investigators say he is currently receiving care at a local hospital and is safe, but police haven’t been able to confirm his identity or locate any family members.

The man is white, believed to be between 38 and 45 years old with a thin build, approximately five feet 11 and 170 pounds with blue eyes, light brown wavy hair and an unshaven face. He was found wearing a black-and-tan striped dress shirt, blue pyjama pants and black sneakers

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact the police.

