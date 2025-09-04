A 49-year-old man from York Region is facing a series of criminal charges following a months-long investigation into alleged sexual assaults involving multiple underage victims.

Between February 2024 and June 2025, investigators allege that the accused used social media to communicate with several girls under the age of 16, using the online aliases “Jimmy,” “Jimmy Smoke,” and “Steve McQueen.” Police say the man then sexually assaulted the victims.

Steven De Melis was arrested on Aug. 28 and charged with five counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference, and six counts of invitation to sexual touching. He also faces charges of possessing child pornography, procuring, and multiple counts of child luring involving victims under the ages of 18, 16, and 14.

De Melis remains in custody pending a bail hearing in Brampton.

Investigators say the accused has known ties to York Region, Toronto, Mississauga, and Simcoe County. Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the police.

The investigation is ongoing.