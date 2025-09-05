Brampton man charged after viral videos surface of men shooting firearms in Bracebridge

Provincial police have arrested a 24-year-old Brampton man after viral videos showed a group of men firing guns off a bridge in the Bracebridge area.

Police opened an investigation after videos began circulating on social media, showing several men exiting a vehicle on a bridge and beginning to fire long guns into the air in what police say was a “careless and unsafe manner.”

It’s not clear when the videos were created. Some news publications in South Muskoka say the incidents occurred on a bridge in the MacTier area.

On September 3, police arrested Gurkanwal Singh and charged him with two counts of careless use of a firearm. His firearms license and weapons have also been seized.

Singh is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on October 7 to answer the charges.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

“The OPP would like to thank members of the public who have come forward with information. Community cooperation is essential to advancing investigations and maintaining public safety,” police said in a release.