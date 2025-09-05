Ford backing stronger dangerous driving laws after meeting family of man killed in crash

Andrew Cristillo (second from the left), his wife Christina and their three daughters Leah, Chloe and Ella. Photos courtesy of the Cristillo family.

By Meredith Bond and The Canadian Press

Posted September 5, 2025 12:27 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2025 1:42 pm.

Premier Doug Ford will be working with lawmakers to strength dangerous driving laws after meeting with the family of the man killed last month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges in a collision involving the premier.

On August 3, around 9:30 p.m., police say Jaiwin Kirubananthan, 18, was allegedly involved in a crash on Highway 48 between St. John Sideroad and Ballantrae Commons, that claimed the life of 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo.

Kirubananthan of Oshawa is facing several charges in connection to the fatal collision including dangerous driving causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The crash also injured Cristillo’s three young daughters and wife, Christina, who is currently battling breast cancer.

The family has launched a petition calling for Andrew’s Law, which they hope would strengthen dangerous driving penalties, including revoking an accused person’s licence until they go to trial, and enacting lifetime driving bans for people convicted of extreme dangerous driving.

Ford announced Friday afternoon after the meeting that they would be working with Transportation Minister Singh Sarkaria and the Solicitor General to push through with Andrew’s Law, which would include immediate licence suspensions upon charges of serious offenses including dangerous driving, impaired driving and stunt driving.

“I agree 1,000 per cent there should be immediate suspension, lifetime driving bans and permanent revoking of license after multiple convictions of serious offences,” said Ford.

He also added there should be mandatory jail sentences for driving without a licence. “It’s very simple, you can’t drive. You are breaking the law.”

Ford said they would also focus on mandatory driver education and road safety in schools.

Ford previously commented on the crash, calling it a heart-wrenching incident. “You think of the three young girls, his wife that has cancer. Everyone has to pitch in and help this family, it’s terrible.”

“As far as I’m concerned he shouldn’t have been driving,” Ford said of the accused. The suspect had been charged with dangerous driving in the incident involving the premier.

The crash with Ford happened back in January on Highway 401 in Pickering, Ont. as the Premier was coming back from an announcement at Darlington Nuclear Generating Station. His vehicle got “sideswiped.”

Jordan Cristillo, Andrew’s brother, who was present at the meeting, thanked the premier for rallying behind his family.

“This was preventable, and now it’s time to prevent this from every happening to any of your families,” said Cristillo. “My brother, Andrew, fantastic man with already a great legacy and this would be another part of his … We look forward to making the road safer in Andrew’s name.”

Sarkaria said they will be involving police and having conversations with police chiefs as they move forward with the recommendations.

“We’re going to come down hard on this, no tolerance,” said Sarkaria. “If there’s a lot of people doing it, the more reason we need to come down harder and have harsher penalties to deter.”

Ford said they plan on introducing the legislation in the Fall session.

“It means the world to us,” said Cristillo. “It means that my brother is not dying in vain and it means this is going to help save countless lives.”

With files from Afua Baah and Michael Talbot

