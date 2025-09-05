Ontario drove Carney’s decision to suspend EV mandate: B.C. Energy Minister Dix

British Columbia Energy Minister Adrian Dix says the province is increasing hydroelectricity rates, but the costs remain among the lowest in North America. Dix speaks before touring greenhouses at Windset Farms, in Delta, B.C., on Friday, January 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

Posted September 5, 2025 6:33 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2025 6:50 pm.

VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s energy minister says the federal decision to delay its electric vehicle sales mandate largely reflects circumstances in Ontario, and Ottawa should follow through on a more Canada-wide policy after its review.

Adrian Dix says electric vehicles remain in high demand in B.C., and any new policy should focus on the main barriers to purchases such as affordability and improving charging networks, including in places such as Ontario.

Dix’s comments come after Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Friday that the federal government will not implement a mandate requiring that 20 per cent of all new vehicles sold in Canada by next year be electric.

Carney says the suspension of the mandate will come with a 60-day review of the Canadian electric vehicle program to find flexibilities and ways to lower costs, noting automakers need more liquidity during trade tensions with the United States.

Statistics Canada figures show zero-emission vehicles sales were strong in B.C. in 2024, with the province reporting 20.7 per cent of all new vehicle purchases to be either a battery-electric vehicle or a plug-in hybrid.

Only Quebec was higher at 30.1 per cent, while the Canadian national average was 13.8 per cent and Ontario’s figure was 7.4 per cent.

Other than B.C. and Quebec, no other province reached 10 per cent, with Prince Edward Island reporting 7.8 per cent and Saskatchewan having the lowest percentage at 2.5 per cent.

“I want to say this: Their target for this year, we achieved four years ago,” Dix said of the existing federal electric vehicle mandates. “The issue here in Canada — and I think the federal government needs to engage in this a little bit — is first and foremost with Ontario.”

He said a 60-day review gives the federal government a “process” for Ottawa to implement targets that are the same for all provinces, instead of the current system that favours Ontario’s situation.

“I’m interested in what the federal government did today,” Dix says. “Clearly, this is an Ontario-focused policy. It’s a big country, and we’re going to work with everybody to ensure that we’re aligned.”

National EV sales hit 18 per cent last year for a monthly high when consumer rebates reached $5,000, but numbers slid sharply to about eight per cent after funding for the rebate program ran out.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2025.

Chuck Chiang, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Pedestrian killed after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police says a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday at 5 p.m., and later died at the scene. The adult pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Steeles Avenue East and Midland...

18m ago

Two Quebecers identified among 16 dead in Lisbon funicular crash

Two Quebec archeologists were among 16 people killed in Wednesday's funicular crash in Lisbon, the Quebec government has confirmed. André Bergeron and Blandine Daux were a couple and had worked as...

2h ago

'Angry and concerned': Family calls for bail reform after release of 12-year-old charged in shooting

The family of a young man shot by a 12-year-old in the driveway of his home as he watched the final moments of a Blue Jays game on his phone last month says they are still coming to grips with the traumatic...

2h ago

Ford backing stronger dangerous driving laws after meeting family of man killed in crash

Premier Doug Ford will be working with lawmakers to strengthen dangerous driving laws after meeting with the family of the man killed last month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges...

4h ago

