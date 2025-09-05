PM Carney pledges $370M in incentives for canola sector

Prime Minister Mark Carney says the government is launching a new $370 million production incentive to help Canada’s canola producers.

The government says its new biofuel production incentive is meant to address “immediate competitiveness challenges” as China imposes massive tariffs on Canadian canola seed.

China hit Canadian canola with a 75.8 per cent tariff last month, a measure widely seen as a response to Canada’s 100 per cent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles.

Carney also says the government will amend its Clean Fuel Regulations to support the biofuels industry.

The government says it will also temporarily increase the amount producers can receive in interest-free advances, and boost funding to support diversification to new markets.

The canola measures were announced alongside a suite of measures to support sectors most affected by U.S. tariffs.