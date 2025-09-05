One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s west end early Friday morning.

CityNews received a tip about the incident, which occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street area.

Toronto paramedics confirmed that one individual was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The person’s age and gender have not been released.

The scene is centred around an apartment in the area. Police tell 680 NewsRadio that the stabbing occurred inside the building’s lobby.

Authorities have not yet provided details about any suspects or arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.