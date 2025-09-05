updated

One person critically injured in stabbing at Toronto apartment building

CityNews received a tip about the incident, which occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street area. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 5, 2025 5:18 am.

Last Updated September 5, 2025 6:20 am.

One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Toronto’s west end early Friday morning.

Toronto paramedics confirmed that one individual was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The person’s age and gender have not been released.

The scene is centred around an apartment in the area. Police tell 680 NewsRadio that the stabbing occurred inside the building’s lobby.

Authorities have not yet provided details about any suspects or arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Top Stories

Portuguese police confirm two Canadians dead in Lisbon funicular crash

Police say two Canadians are among the 16 dead in Lisbon after a funicular derailed in the Portuguese capital on Wednesday, The Associated Press reports. The dead also included five Portuguese nationals,...

22m ago

Toronto tenants, landlord reach agreement after lengthy rent dispute, eviction threat

Tenants at three buildings in Toronto's east end and their landlord say they have reached an agreement to end a public battle that lasted more than two years. In May 2023, around 100 residents of 71,...

1h ago

New video shows moment Parkside Drive speed camera is cut down

It's a question that's been asked many times over the past few months: Who keeps vandalizing one of the city's most profitable speed enforcement cameras? Video footage has emerged that might help...

12h ago

Carney and Cabinet hunker down

Prime Minister Mark Carney and his inner circle gathered in Toronto this week for a two day cabinet ‘planning forum’ to set priorities ahead of the Fall sitting of Parliament. At the strategy session,...

26m ago

