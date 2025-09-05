The City of Welland is reeling after a disturbing incident involving the sexual assault of a child during a break-in at a family home.

On Sunday morning, Niagara Regional Police responded to a medical assistance call at a residence near Crowland Avenue and York Street. Officers found signs of forced entry and quickly launched a criminal investigation. The child was transported to an out-of-region hospital for advanced care.

The toddler, under the age of five, is in stable condition.

While the suspect was inside the home, the child was allegedly sexually assaulted without the parents knowing, authorities noted. After a witness came forward claiming to have video surveillance of the area, police reviewed the video and identified a suspect.

Police have charged 25-year-old Daniel Senecal of Welland with multiple offences, including aggravated sexual assault on a person under 16, assault, assault by choking, break and enter, and sexual interference.

Mayor, chief of police speak out

In a statement, Mayor Frank Campion condemned the attack, calling it “a horrific act that is impossible to fathom.”

“As a parent, I cannot begin to imagine the pain this family is living through,” Campion said. “To think of a young child being harmed in this way shakes every parent to their core. On behalf of the City of Welland, I want to express our deepest sorrow and support for the child and family affected by this incident.”

Campion called for tougher judicial consequences for such crimes.

“This act of violence has shaken our city to its core. It goes against everything Welland stands for, and we will not tolerate it,” he added. “We will continue to work with police and seek action from provincial and federal levels of government to ensure perpetrators are dealt with severely and kept off our streets.”

Niagara Regional Police Chief Bill Fordy also addressed the incident, emphasizing the emotional toll on investigators and the importance of respecting the victim’s privacy.

“This is a tragedy that has deeply impacted our community and our investigators,” Fordy said. “We are aware of misinformation being shared online and urge the public to rely on verified sources.”

Fordy confirmed that Senecal remains in custody and reiterated the police service’s commitment to bail reform.

The investigation is ongoing, with detectives from the Child Abuse Unit working closely with the victim’s family.