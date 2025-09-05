Woman dies from injuries near High Park, homicide unit investigating

Toronto police homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was found with injuries and later pronounced dead near High Park. (Karim Islam/CITYNEWS)

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 5, 2025 8:01 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2025 9:21 pm.

The Toronto Police Service Homicide unit is looking into a death that happened near High Park late Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to Glenlake Avenue and High Park Avenue just before 6 p.m. for reports of a female located with injuries. She was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

The cause of death is still unknown, and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman, 24, dies after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police says a 24-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday at 5 p.m., and later died at the scene. Emergency crews were called to Steeles Avenue East and Midland Avenue...

2m ago

Two Quebecers identified among 16 dead in Lisbon funicular crash

Two Quebec archeologists were among 16 people killed in Wednesday's funicular crash in Lisbon, the Quebec government has confirmed. André Bergeron and Blandine Daux were a couple and had worked as...

4h ago

'Angry and concerned': Family calls for bail reform after release of 12-year-old charged in shooting

The family of a young man shot by a 12-year-old in the driveway of his home as he watched the final moments of a Blue Jays game on his phone last month says they are still coming to grips with the traumatic...

4h ago

Ford backing stronger dangerous driving laws after meeting family of man killed in crash

Premier Doug Ford will be working with lawmakers to strengthen dangerous driving laws after meeting with the family of the man killed last month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges...

6h ago

Top Stories

Woman, 24, dies after being hit by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police says a 24-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday at 5 p.m., and later died at the scene. Emergency crews were called to Steeles Avenue East and Midland Avenue...

2m ago

Two Quebecers identified among 16 dead in Lisbon funicular crash

Two Quebec archeologists were among 16 people killed in Wednesday's funicular crash in Lisbon, the Quebec government has confirmed. André Bergeron and Blandine Daux were a couple and had worked as...

4h ago

'Angry and concerned': Family calls for bail reform after release of 12-year-old charged in shooting

The family of a young man shot by a 12-year-old in the driveway of his home as he watched the final moments of a Blue Jays game on his phone last month says they are still coming to grips with the traumatic...

4h ago

Ford backing stronger dangerous driving laws after meeting family of man killed in crash

Premier Doug Ford will be working with lawmakers to strengthen dangerous driving laws after meeting with the family of the man killed last month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Two Quebecers killed in Lisbon funicular crash

We now know the identity of the two Canadians who died earlier this week in a cable car crash in Portugal. Rhianne Campbell with how the pair are being honoured and remembered.

4h ago

0:32
Two Quebecers confirmed to have been killed in Lisbon funicular derailment

The Quebec government have confirmed the identity of the two Canadians who were killed in the Lisbon funicular derailment as André Bergeron and Blandine Daux.

6h ago

2:00
Charli XCX, Ryan Reynolds and more kick off TIFF opening night red carpet

Pop singer Charli XCX and Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds were among the stars kicking off the TIFF red carpet on opening night of the multi-day film festival.

8h ago

1:58
Eglinton Crosstown LRT to miss deadline, Metrolinx CEO 'hoping' for October opening

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT will not be opening for its scheduled September deadline and may open in October.

9h ago

1:43
Caledon house engulfed in flames as fire breaks out

Fire crews in Caledon, Ontario are seen battling a massive house fire on Innis Lake Road.

12h ago

More Videos