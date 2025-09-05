Woman dies from injuries near High Park, homicide unit investigating
Posted September 5, 2025 8:01 pm.
Last Updated September 5, 2025 9:21 pm.
The Toronto Police Service Homicide unit is looking into a death that happened near High Park late Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to Glenlake Avenue and High Park Avenue just before 6 p.m. for reports of a female located with injuries. She was transported to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
The cause of death is still unknown, and the homicide unit has taken over the investigation.