2 injured in fiery car crash in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating the cause of a two-vehicle crash in Etobicoke that saw one car erupt into a fireball, sending two people to hospital.

Investigators say the crash occurred around midnight at The Queensway and North Queen Street area.

Dashcam footage shows the aftermath of the crash in the intersection as one vehicle careens up North Queen, mounts the sidewalk and strikes a light pole.

A police officer who was already on the scene emerges from their cruiser and assists one of the occupants from the vehicle before it erupts into flames.

Paramedics say they transported two people in their 30s to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.