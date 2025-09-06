3 Niagara police officers injured, 4 cruisers damaged during takedown of suspected impaired driver

A Niagara Regional Police Service shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. NRPS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted September 6, 2025 6:27 pm.

Several police officers in Niagara Region were injured Saturday morning during a wild takedown of a 24-year-old driver who is accused of impaired driving.

Officers received a report at approximately 9:10 a.m. about a pick-up truck that was weaving into oncoming traffic while travelling eastbound on Chantler Road toward Welland.

Shortly after, police located the vehicle parked in a driveway with the driver’s door open.

Officers approached the vehicle, spoke with the driver and then determined that he was impaired.

“As an arrest was being attempted, the suspect suddenly accelerated, causing an officer to be thrown from the vehicle to the ground as the vehicle sped away westbound on Sumbler Road,” authorities wrote in a press release.

Officers located the suspect a short while later travelling eastbound on Forks road. 

“Officers strategically positioned themselves along the suspect’s route, and multiple spike belts were safely and successfully deployed,” police added. “Despite this, the suspect vehicle continued eastbound without stopping.”

Authorities then initiated a high-risk traffic stop in which the suspect collided with four police cruisers. 

“Officers were able to access the driver’s side door, but the vehicle remained in gear, and the suspect attempted to flee,” authorities added. “The police service dog was deployed, prompting the suspect to exit the vehicle. Despite this, the suspect continued to resist arrest and attempted to disarm an officer.”

Police were eventually able to gain control of the situation and the suspect was taken into custody.

“As a result of the incident, four NRPS cruisers were damaged, three NRPS officers were treated for minor injuries, and the driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” police explained.

Authorities have charged Jonathan Lamontagne with seven offences, including:

  • Impaired Operation of a Conveyance
  • Flight from Police (two counts)
  • Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest
  • Attempting to Disarm a Police Officer
  • Dangerous Driving
  • Resist Arrest
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)

Police say Lamontagne remains in custody and is scheduled to attend a bail hearing in St. Catharines on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

Top Stories

Air Canada flight attendants massively reject wage offer, union says

Air Canada flight attendants have massively rejected the employer's wage offer following a vote on a new contract that ended Saturday. Flight attendants at Air Canada wrapped up voting at 3 p.m. ET on...

1h ago

TIFF 2025: Photos from the red carpet

The Toronto International Film Festival is underway and dozens of A-list celebrities have come to town for 10 straight days of red carpet movie premieres. The festival is celebrating its fiftieth edition...

2h ago

'The forgotten impact': Helping victims of financial fraud deal with emotional distress

In several past Speakers Corner reports, we’ve brought you multiple stories involving victims of financial fraud, and while losing money is hard enough, sometimes the emotional toll can be even more...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Police identify woman who died from injuries sustained near High Park

The Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a woman near High Park late Friday afternoon. Officers were called to Glenlake and High Park Avenues just before 6 p.m. after an...

5h ago

