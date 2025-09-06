3 Niagara police officers injured, 4 cruisers damaged during takedown of suspected impaired driver

Several police officers in Niagara Region were injured Saturday morning during a wild takedown of a 24-year-old driver who is accused of impaired driving.

Officers received a report at approximately 9:10 a.m. about a pick-up truck that was weaving into oncoming traffic while travelling eastbound on Chantler Road toward Welland.

Shortly after, police located the vehicle parked in a driveway with the driver’s door open.

Officers approached the vehicle, spoke with the driver and then determined that he was impaired.

“As an arrest was being attempted, the suspect suddenly accelerated, causing an officer to be thrown from the vehicle to the ground as the vehicle sped away westbound on Sumbler Road,” authorities wrote in a press release.

Officers located the suspect a short while later travelling eastbound on Forks road.

“Officers strategically positioned themselves along the suspect’s route, and multiple spike belts were safely and successfully deployed,” police added. “Despite this, the suspect vehicle continued eastbound without stopping.”

Authorities then initiated a high-risk traffic stop in which the suspect collided with four police cruisers.

“Officers were able to access the driver’s side door, but the vehicle remained in gear, and the suspect attempted to flee,” authorities added. “The police service dog was deployed, prompting the suspect to exit the vehicle. Despite this, the suspect continued to resist arrest and attempted to disarm an officer.”

Police were eventually able to gain control of the situation and the suspect was taken into custody.

“As a result of the incident, four NRPS cruisers were damaged, three NRPS officers were treated for minor injuries, and the driver of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” police explained.

Authorities have charged Jonathan Lamontagne with seven offences, including:

Impaired Operation of a Conveyance

Flight from Police (two counts)

Assault with Intent to Resist Arrest

Attempting to Disarm a Police Officer

Dangerous Driving

Resist Arrest

Possession of a Schedule I Substance (Cocaine)

Police say Lamontagne remains in custody and is scheduled to attend a bail hearing in St. Catharines on Sunday, September 7, 2025.